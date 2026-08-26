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'Non-vegetarian tea': Bombay HC questions MCA after cockroaches found in eateries

The Bombay HC questioned whether cricketers knew they were consuming non-vegetarian tea after cockroaches were found in kitchens at five Mumbai Cricket Association eateries. The Maharashtra FDA suspended their licences, while the HC ordered a fresh inspection after the premises are cleaned.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 03:03 PM IST

'Non-vegetarian tea': Bombay HC questions MCA after cockroaches found in eateries
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Did the players know their tea had cockroaches and flies in it? That’s what the Bombay High Court wanted to know from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the main group overseeing cricket in the city.

The MCA building has five restaurants where players usually eat and drink. Right now, the High Court is reviewing a complaint about how dirty these restaurants are.

Taking things seriously, the court told the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to do another inspection.

The Mumbai Cricket Association filed petitions after the FDA suspended the licenses of all five restaurants. Inspectors found cockroaches and flies in the kitchens, filthy floors and some pretty serious hygiene problems.

Technically, the restaurants were licensed under the MCA’s name but a private company called Shirke Infrastructure actually ran them.

During the hearing, MCA’s senior advocate, Vikram Nankani, argued that the FDA should’ve just sent an ‘improvement notice’ instead of jumping straight to suspension. That way, the operators could’ve been given a chance to fix things.

The court didn’t buy it. The judges made it clear—when inspectors spot dangerous lapses like these, the FDA doesn’t need to wait around. Immediate suspension is allowed.

Things took a turn when the MCA’s lawyer said players couldn’t even get tea since the restaurants were closed. Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge fired back, “If you’ve got flies and cockroaches in the kitchen, that’s 'non-veg tea.' Do the players even know what they’re drinking?”

To help the players out, the court approved temporary tea and coffee vending machines.

The judges also praised the FDA for stepping in, saying strict actions like these should continue for food safety. At the same time, they made it clear that if the restaurants get their act together and meet the standards, the licenses shouldn’t stay suspended.

There’s another twist: the court has asked the FDA to review the contract between MCA and the private operator. The FDA has to re-inspect the restaurants before the next hearing, which is set for August 29.

Also read| Mitchell Starc dethrones Jasprit Bumrah to claim ICC No. 1 Test bowling ranking for first time

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