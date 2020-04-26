Nomination process for Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the nomination process for the country's most prestigious award for excellence in sports has been delayed.

The most prestigious award for excellence in Sports - Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award - have been delayed as the circular for award applications is yet to be issued.

When asked about the postponement, sources within the Sports Ministry told ANI, "The circular for award applications is yet to be issued. Hopefully, it will be issued in the month of May. The circular which tends to invite applications for this year`s sports award and the process will probably begin next month".

Normally, the process gets concluded by the fourth week of April. However, due to the current situation, the process is yet to be completed.

Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award are conferred on the National Sports Day (August 29) and so far, there has been no confirmation.

As for the coronavirus pandemic, it has put the nation under lockdown. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure.

India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.