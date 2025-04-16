The Indian Premier League 2025 has introduced a fresh visual element where umpires are now inspecting the bat sizes of players during matches. Has the BCCI rolled out a new rule, and what exactly do the regulations regarding bat sizes entail?

The IPL 2025 season has introduced an exciting new twist that’s grabbing the attention of both fans and players. Umpires are now randomly inspecting the bats of cricketers during matches, and this practice is set to become a regular part of the Indian Premier League. Arun Dhumal, the BCCI secretary and IPL governor, has shared that all batters will need to go through a bat check using a special tool called the bat gauge, which umpires will have on hand before each match kicks off.

In a recent game between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, players Shimron Hetmyer and Phil Salt were caught off guard when they were asked to have their bats checked. After successfully passing the bat gauge test, they were given the green light to keep playing. This new protocol aims to promote fair play and uphold the integrity of the game, especially given the impressive number of 200-plus scores that have been racked up in the tournament so far.

"Nobody should feel that somebody's got an undue advantage. The BCCI and IPL have always taken all initiatives in this direction so that the fairness of the game is maintained. We have used technology to the maximum to make sure that all decisions can be reviewed so that the games don't get unfairly affected. The idea behind this initiative is to ensure that the spirit of the game is maintained," Dhumal told The Indian Express.

Here's what the rules say

The dimensions of the bat are strictly regulated in accordance with the rules of the game. The width of the bat must not exceed 4.25 inches (10.8 cm), with a maximum depth of 2.64 inches (6.7 cm) and edges not surpassing 1.56 inches (4.0 cm). The handle should not make up more than 52 percent of the bat’s total length. Covering materials are limited to a thickness of 0.04 inches (0.1 cm), and any toe protection must not exceed 0.12 inches (0.3 cm). Furthermore, the bat must smoothly pass through the official bat gauge to ensure compliance.

In adherence to the regulations, the bats of the two opening batters will be inspected by the fourth umpire prior to entering the field, while the two on-field officials will scrutinize the bats of all other batters. Previously, bat checks were conducted the day before the match, but a loophole was discovered when certain players arrived the next day with different bats.

"They bulk up the lower part of the bat since that is the area of the bat where the batsmen try to make contact with the ball. More wood around the 'sweet spot' and less wood close to the handle gives more power to strokes," an international batsman, experienced with oversized bats, told Express.

Regular inspections conducted in accordance with IPL regulations do not result in direct penalties, but failure to comply necessitates the player to change their bat. However, violations can have serious repercussions, as evidenced by the 2023 English County Championship when Essex incurred a 12-point deduction due to Feroze Khushi's use of an oversized bat, ultimately impacting their position in the standings.

In a recent match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the bat of captain Hardik Pandya was also subject to inspection, but he emerged unscathed. Conversely, during a match against Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine experienced a moment of embarrassment when his bat failed to pass through the gauge, prompting him to switch bats before taking his turn at bat. Anrich Nortje was also required to change his bat during the same match.

