'Nobody is indispensable': Sunil Gavaskar's message to Ajit Agarkar over Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Ahead of the BCCI squad announcement for the upcoming Asia Cup, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar sent out a blunt message to Ajit Agarkar over Jasprit Bumrah's workload management.

Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has been one of the most talked-about topics after the recently concluded India vs England Test series. In the 5-match series, Bumrah played just three Tests against England. Now, his selection for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 is a point of concern for the selectors, considering the fact that Bumrah is most likely to be required to feature in a Test series against the West Indies later this year. Amid this, Indian veteran Sunil Gavaskar has sent a blunt message to Ajit Agarkar over Bumrah's workload management.

Gavaskar to Agarkar over Bumrah's workload management

''Nobody is indispensable. That's why it is of prime importance for the selectors to now decide when Jasprit Bumrah should be playing. There's already been a lot of debate about his appearances in the recently concluded series in England. To be fair, he had informed the selection committee that he could play only three Tests out of the five. The debate that has generated some heat is whether he should have played the last must-win Test match, especially since it was the grassiest pitch at the Oval in a long time. The next Test match was in early October, and so there were two clear months for him to rest and recover in time for that. The Indian team management stated that he wasn't picked considering his future. This is where the lines between what is good for the individual and what is good for Indian cricket got a little blurred,'' Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

''That's why now comes the tricky decision for the selectors. What is more important? Qualifying for the World Test Championship or playing some bilateral white ball games which have no bearing at all. If India have to qualify for the WTC, then Jasprit Bumrah, being the premier fast bowler in the game, has to play in the four Tests that India have lined up between early October and late November. There's a gap of a month between these Tests against West Indies and South Africa which means that he should be rested for the white ball series. That should be the logic but then Indian cricket has got its own logic as was seen in the recently concluded series,'' he added.

''The selection committee has taken some bold calls in choosing the squads which has shown remarkable results, and they have to be lauded for that, but when it comes to the selection of the final XI that is entirely the management's call and that's how it should be,'' he concluded.

Meanwhile, BCCI is yet to announce its squad for the upcoming 17th edition of the Asia Cup, which will begin on September 9.