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No Virat Kohli or Abhishek Sharma, Matthew Hayden chooses Gujarat Titans star as Mongoose Bat successor

In a recent event in Ahmedabad, former Australian batter Matthew Hayden chose heir to his iconic Mongoose Bat, and he is not Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, or Virat Kohli.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

No Virat Kohli or Abhishek Sharma, Matthew Hayden chooses Gujarat Titans star as Mongoose Bat successor
Matthew Hayden used the Mongoose Bat during the 2010 IPL season for Chennai Super Kings
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Matthew Hayden, who once made headlines for his unique Mongoose bat, has finally decided to pass on the iconic bat to Gujarat Titans (GT)'s finisher Rahul Tewatia. Speaking at the Shubharambh 2026 event in Ahmedabad, the former Australian batter chose GT batter as heir to his Mongoose bat, surpassing several popular big hitters like Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Virat Kohli.

 

Matthew Hayden chooses Rahul Tewatia as successor of his Mongoose Bat

 

Speaking at the event, Hayden said, ''If I had to hand my Mongoose bat to someone from GT, it would have to be Rahul Tewatia. He has the power. He does a very good job with the long bat. The margins in T20 cricket is five runs, 10 runs, and to have that power at the backend and frontend is good. You will get it, mate.''

 

For those unversed, Rahul Tewatia has been an important resource for the side in the middle to lower order. In the last four IPL seasons, he has scored 591 runs in 43 innings at an average of 22.73 and with a strike rate of over 150.

 

Hayden's stint with Mongoose Bat

 

Unlike the usual cricket bat, the Mongoose Bat has a long handle and a shorter blade, roughly shorter by 33 percent. It is designed in such a way that the batter gets a strong bat swing for power-hitting.

 

Hayden used the Mongoose Bat while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2010 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 12 games, he scored 346 runs and smashed 30 sixes in that IPL season, which was also the highest in the edition. Hayden also won the Orange Cap in IPL 2010.

 

His iconic knock with the Mongoose Bat came against the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), where he scored 93 off 43 balls. 

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Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan
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