'No trophy this year': Ex-India star urges Hardik Pandya to 'take rest from captaincy', suggests Rohit Sharma should lead MI

Ex-India cricketer has advised Hardik Pandya to take a break from captaincy and allow Rohit Sharma to lead Mumbai Indians again in IPL 2026. The remark, made with the note ‘don’t want to be harsh,’ has sparked fresh debate over MI’s leadership and recent performances.

Things just aren’t clicking for the Mumbai Indians this IPL season. After falling to the Punjab Kings at Wankhede on Thursday, they've lost four straight under Hardik Pandya’s leadership. Hardik didn’t hold back after the game—he called out his teammates for not stepping up and made it clear everyone needs to take responsibility. He went a step further, saying management has some tough decisions to make on player selection, whether that means making changes now or waiting for a turnaround.

That post-match criticism didn’t sit well with former India batter Manoj Tiwary. He was quick to question Hardik’s leadership, pointing out mistakes he made against Punjab and arguing that the team needs a change at the top.

Punjab made short work of Mumbai’s 196-run target, with Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer both notching half-centuries. The Kings got home with seven wickets in hand and still had 21 balls left to spare.

“From where will ownership come? One has to look at oneself as well. You need to see how you have been playing. According to me, just because you are not having success this year doesn't mean the mistakes happened only this year. You need to look at the root cause as well. From 2015-2023, Rohit Sharma helped the Mumbai Indians win several trophies,” said Tiwary on Cricbuzz.

“In 2023, there was no trophy. In 2024, there was no trophy, and the chances of the same happening are high this year too. I think the captaincy is weak. I don't want to be harsh. But Hardik is not leading the team the way it should be. It's very important to be proactive as a captain,” he added.

Tiwary didn’t stop there. He openly suggested the only way Mumbai gets back on track is if Hardik steps aside and hands the captaincy back to Rohit Sharma—the man with five titles to his name. He also took issue with Hardik batting himself up the order ahead of Sherfane Rutherford and questioned the decision to open the bowling with Deepak Chahar, who’s been struggling for form.

“Hardik shouldn't have promoted himself against the Punjab Kings. He scored 14 runs off 12 balls. Sherfane Rutherford just got five balls. If Rutherford had played as many balls, he would have hit 3-4 sixes. Hardik Pandya thought he could do it. Yes, he could have done it,” said Tiwary.

“You should have pushed Rutherford up. And secondly, there is no point in giving Jasprit Bumrah the second over when you are not giving him the first. Deepak Chahar just isn't able to swing the ball. Shreyas Iyer showed outstanding captaincy, whereas Mumbai Indians' captaincy was very weak. I think that if a solution is needed, Hardik should step back from the captaincy and hand the responsibility back to Rohit. When you removed Rohit, you did an injustice,” he added.

Against Punjab, Hardik batted at No. 5, managing just 14 off 12 balls, including a single six. With the ball, he gave away 39 runs in just three overs. It’s been a tough road since he took over as Mumbai skipper from Rohit in 2024. His first year as captain saw Mumbai finish at the bottom. They got to Qualifier 2 last season, but results haven’t matched expectations.

Interestingly, Hardik began his captaincy career in style with Gujarat Titans, leading them to an IPL title in 2022 and getting them to another final the very next year. But his run in Mumbai blue has been a very different story so far.

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