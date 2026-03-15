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'No team is bigger than...': Jay Shah takes sly dig at Pakistan, Bangladesh for pre-T20 World Cup drama

The chairman of the International Cricket Council finally broke his silence over the drama that unfolded ahead of the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 15, 2026, 09:31 AM IST

'No team is bigger than...': Jay Shah takes sly dig at Pakistan, Bangladesh for pre-T20 World Cup drama
Jay Shah is the chairman of the International Cricket Council
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Jay Shah, the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), finally broke his silence over the pre-T20 World Cup drama when Bangladesh denied playing in India and found support from Pakistan, who threatened to boycott the IND vs PAK clash in Colombo, citing 'unfairness'. Later, Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 20-team tournament, and Pakistan took a U-turn and played against India in the group stage game.

Speaking at an award ceremony, Jay Shah, without mentioning any names, took a sly dig at Pakistan and Bangladesh and said, ''This ICC World Cup was very important because there was a lot of chatter before the start of the tournament about whether certain teams would participate and how the World Cup would go ahead. As ICC chairman, I can say that no team is bigger than the organisation and no single team makes an organisation. An organisation is a combination of all teams.''

Jay Shah also talked about how the recently concluded T20 World Cup shattered all viewership records and added, ''The World Cup has shattered all viewership records. For the first time in history, we recorded 7.2 million concurrent viewers. All records were broken in overall viewership. If you see, the USA gave India a hard time, the Netherlands troubled Pakistan, Zimbabwe beat Australia, and Nepal gave England a scare. I congratulate all the associate teams; they have done very well against the full members.''

In his address, Jay Shah, who was also the BCCI secretary in the past, gave a special message to skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir and said, ''I have a message for Surya and Gautam Bhai: slipping from the top to the bottom takes only months, while climbing from the bottom to the top takes years. Keep working hard and keep winning awards. When I was on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), I had planned till the 2028 Olympics. Now I am in the ICC, and others are in charge at the BCCI. All of you should prepare for 2030, 2031, and even 2036.''

Meanwhile, Team India successfully defended its T20 World title and won the World Cup for the record third time after the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the finals in Ahmedabad.

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