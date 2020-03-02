'No shouting two': On-field umpire Richard Kettleborough scolds Virat Kohli for alleged dodgy tactics against NZ

The No. 1 Test side in the world India lost against New Zealand by 7-wickets in the second Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (March 2).

With this victory, the Blackcaps whitewashed India in the two-match Test series.

However, a series of events during the match have now grabbed the attention of many as India has been accused of resorting to dodgy tactics.

The Men in Blue set a small target of 132 and India needed early wickets at Christchurch to avoid the whitewash.

In the fourth over, umpire Richard Kettleborough scolded Virat Kohli’s side after a fielder was heard shouting “two” when Tom Latham picked up a single with a nudge to fine leg.

The official said that the Indians were looking to con the New Zealander into chasing a second run, Fox Sports reported.

“No shouting two,” umpire Kettleborough, who was crowned the ICC umpire of the year four times, was heard admonishing Kohli. “You shouted two there.”

Kohli’s explained that the call was to alert the fielder at the fine leg of the possibility of a second run, however, Kettleborough seemed unimpressed.

“No you’re not, you shouted here, enough please,” Fox Sports reported.

As for the tour, leaving the T20I series, the rest has been a forgetful tour for Kohli and Co. The Indian captain himself made just 218 runs across nine matches.

Not just that, Kohli had even shown his frustration to the crowd after Tom Latham was bowled by Mohammed Shami. He turned to them and mouthed the words “shut the f***up.”