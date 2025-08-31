Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh shines again as India survive late scare to beat Japan 3-2, take top spot in Pool A

Wednesday Addams Inspired Tired Girl Makeup: Gen Z’s viral beauty trend for an effortless look

Hansal Mehta reveals how he convinced his producers to cast Rajkummar Rao in Shahid: 'An actor was born'

Top 5 Bollywood dance face-offs including Pinga, Dola Re Dola and more that still rule our hearts

Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor had 'self-doubt' after Bombay Velvet, Besharam, Jagga Jasoos flopped: 'He stopped...'

From Allu Arjun To Vijay Deverakonda: Rashmika Mandanna’s most loved on-screen pairings

‘Cute Ganesh thief’: Little boy refuses to let go of Lord Ganesha idol, viral video leaves netizens smiling; WATCH

'No shoulder to cry on': Former India coach recalls Mohammed Siraj’s painful stay in 'five-star jail' hotel room after father’s passing

Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar passes away at 84, Ramayan actor Arun Govil pays tribute: 'Extremely heartbreaking'

During China visit, PM Modi gets Xi Jinping's preferred Hongqi car, know all about it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh shines again as India survive late scare to beat Japan 3-2, take top spot in Pool A

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh shines again as India survive late scare

Wednesday Addams Inspired Tired Girl Makeup: Gen Z’s viral beauty trend for an effortless look

Wednesday Addams Inspired Tired Girl Makeup: Gen Z’s viral beauty trend for an e

Hansal Mehta reveals how he convinced his producers to cast Rajkummar Rao in Shahid: 'An actor was born'

Hansal Mehta reveals how he convinced his producers to cast Rajkummar in Shahid

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'No shoulder to cry on': Former India coach recalls Mohammed Siraj’s painful stay in 'five-star jail' hotel room after father’s passing

Siraj was confined to a "5-star jail" hotel room because of strict COVID-19 bio-bubble protocols, which prohibited any visitors except the team manager, who got special permission. Arun described how Siraj had "no shoulder to cry on" during this period of isolation.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

'No shoulder to cry on': Former India coach recalls Mohammed Siraj’s painful stay in 'five-star jail' hotel room after father’s passing
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In numerous respects, the 2020/21 series between India and Australia, shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, was exceptional both in its context and outcome, with India triumphing 2-1 despite fielding a young team due to injuries to key players throughout the series. Among the many emerging stars from the four-match contest, Mohammed Siraj seized the moment and secured his place as a permanent member of the Indian team.

Nevertheless, the cricketer from Hyderabad was facing personal challenges as he had lost his father back in India. Unfortunately, he was unable to return due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Australia at that time, and Bharat Arun, the Indian bowling coach at the time, reflected on how difficult it was to maintain communication with Siraj and keep his spirits up.

While speaking to the Bombay Sport Exchange, Arun stated, “It was the five-star jail. The manager was the only one to go. He got special permission, but none of us could visit him. It was really tough. We spoke a lot on the phone. We spoke on WhatsApp calls.”

“But that was it. There's nothing like human touch. Shoulder to cry on, at that point, would have meant a lot to Siraj, but there was no shoulder to cry on,” he added.

Despite the emotional turmoil, Siraj charged in and gave it his all. He took 13 wickets across three Tests in the four-match series, which included a remarkable five-wicket haul on Day 4 of the Gabba Test, where India triumphed over Australia by three wickets.

In the aftermath, Siraj recalled his father's words, stating, "It was a challenging time, with my dad's passing. I found strength after speaking with my mom, and my goal was to fulfill my father's dream. Their support helped me become mentally resilient. I felt it was my duty to achieve what my dad wished for, and I succeeded in doing so."

Bharat Arun also mentioned that he had given Siraj the option to return to India and be with his family; however, the fast bowler chose to remain and seize the opportunity to represent his country in Test matches.

“He got on a video call, and I spoke to him, then we asked him, ‘Would you like to go back?’ Ravi told me that it is so far away, so what can be done now? Siraj then told me that it was his father's dream to watch him play Tests. He said, ‘I will stay here. ’ I thought that was outstanding,” said Arun.

Also read| 'If someone pokes me or gets in my face...': Nitish Rana breaks silence on verbal spat with Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025 eliminator

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
At least 2 dead after massive explosion in firecracker factory in ​​Lucknow, here's what we know so far
At least 2 dead after massive explosion in firecracker factory in ​​Lucknow...
Asia Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag names 3 'game-changers' for India; snubs Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson
Asia Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag names 3 'game-changers' for India; snubs Gill, Sa
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill faces left-arm pacer in nets to gear up for India-Pakistan showdown - Watch
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill faces left-arm pacer in nets to gear up for Ind-Pak
Rajeev Shukla replaces Roger Binny as BCCI president ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Rajeev Shukla replaces Roger Binny as BCCI president ahead of Asia Cup 2025
TikTok to make comeback in India? Chinese app makes BIG move amid PM Modi’s China visit, here's how Indian govt reacted
TikTok to make comeback in India? Chinese app makes BIG move amid PM Modi...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE