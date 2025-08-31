'No shoulder to cry on': Former India coach recalls Mohammed Siraj’s painful stay in 'five-star jail' hotel room after father’s passing

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh shines again as India survive late scare to beat Japan 3-2, take top spot in Pool A
Siraj was confined to a "5-star jail" hotel room because of strict COVID-19 bio-bubble protocols, which prohibited any visitors except the team manager, who got special permission. Arun described how Siraj had "no shoulder to cry on" during this period of isolation.
In numerous respects, the 2020/21 series between India and Australia, shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, was exceptional both in its context and outcome, with India triumphing 2-1 despite fielding a young team due to injuries to key players throughout the series. Among the many emerging stars from the four-match contest, Mohammed Siraj seized the moment and secured his place as a permanent member of the Indian team.
Nevertheless, the cricketer from Hyderabad was facing personal challenges as he had lost his father back in India. Unfortunately, he was unable to return due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Australia at that time, and Bharat Arun, the Indian bowling coach at the time, reflected on how difficult it was to maintain communication with Siraj and keep his spirits up.
While speaking to the Bombay Sport Exchange, Arun stated, “It was the five-star jail. The manager was the only one to go. He got special permission, but none of us could visit him. It was really tough. We spoke a lot on the phone. We spoke on WhatsApp calls.”
“But that was it. There's nothing like human touch. Shoulder to cry on, at that point, would have meant a lot to Siraj, but there was no shoulder to cry on,” he added.
Despite the emotional turmoil, Siraj charged in and gave it his all. He took 13 wickets across three Tests in the four-match series, which included a remarkable five-wicket haul on Day 4 of the Gabba Test, where India triumphed over Australia by three wickets.
In the aftermath, Siraj recalled his father's words, stating, "It was a challenging time, with my dad's passing. I found strength after speaking with my mom, and my goal was to fulfill my father's dream. Their support helped me become mentally resilient. I felt it was my duty to achieve what my dad wished for, and I succeeded in doing so."
Bharat Arun also mentioned that he had given Siraj the option to return to India and be with his family; however, the fast bowler chose to remain and seize the opportunity to represent his country in Test matches.
“He got on a video call, and I spoke to him, then we asked him, ‘Would you like to go back?’ Ravi told me that it is so far away, so what can be done now? Siraj then told me that it was his father's dream to watch him play Tests. He said, ‘I will stay here. ’ I thought that was outstanding,” said Arun.
