No shared practice nets, two warm-up games allowed; BCCI sets new IPL guidelines

Ahead of the new season of the IPL, the BCCI has issued fresh practice guidelines for franchises. Teams will no longer be allowed to share practice nets during training sessions, though each side can play up to two practice matches before the tournament begins.

According to the new guidelines, teams are prohibited from practicing on nets or pitches that have been previously utilized by another team. Instead, each team will receive their own dedicated and fresh practice nets to get ready for their matches.

The IPL 2026 season is set to kick off on March 28, with the opening match showcasing the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, going up against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The BCCI unveiled the complete tournament schedule on March 11, a day ahead of the anticipated release.

Moreover, if a team concludes its practice session ahead of schedule, another team will still be barred from using their range-hitting pitch. The BCCI has implemented this rule to ensure uniform conditions and prevent any conflicts between teams.

Three key practice guidelines for the IPL 2026 season

1. Each team is allowed only 2 practice matches

The BCCI has set a limit on the number of practice matches each team can participate in before the tournament begins. Each team will be permitted to play a maximum of two practice matches, which will require prior approval from the board.

Practice matches conducted under floodlights will last no longer than three and a half hours. These matches will not occur on the main pitch; instead, they will be held on side wickets specifically prepared for practice.

2. No practice or training on the main pitch until 4 days before the match

Another crucial regulation pertains to the main match pitch. The BCCI states that no practice sessions or practice matches are permitted on the main pitch until four days prior to a team’s first home game.

This rule aims to maintain the pitch in optimal condition for the actual matches throughout the tournament.

The home team will have priority when scheduling practice sessions. If both teams wish to practice simultaneously and cannot reach an agreement, the BCCI will intervene and assign different time slots for practice.

3. Catering, medical, and security are the home team's responsibility

The guidelines also outline the responsibilities of hosting teams during practice sessions. The home franchise will be in charge of organizing catering services, medical assistance, security, and other essential facilities during training sessions. However, the visiting team must provide their own beverages during practice.

