No Sehwag? Harbhajan Singh questions Wasim Jaffer's all time India ODI XI

When one talks about ODI players, many cricketers, especially Indians come to mind like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. However, one name that should be part of the squad should be Virender Sehwag.

However, when a veteran Indian cricketer and a Ranji Trophy legend, Wasim Jaffer picked his all-time India ODI XI, Sehwag was missing from the list.

Senior Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was soon to see the name missing and questioned Jaffer about the same.

Jaffer in his tweet wrote, "All time India ODI XI". He, however, added, "PS: This is entirely in my opinion."

Opining on the lineup, Harbhajan tweeted, "No Sehwag?"

Sehwag is the third-highest scoring Indian opener after Ganguly and Sachin with 7240 runs at 36.93 comprising 14 centuries and 34 half-centuries.

Wasim Jaffer's all-time ODI XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Ravindra Jadeja/Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah.