No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in India A squad for ODIs against South Africa A; Tilak Varma named captain

BCCI announces India A squad for the three-match One-Day series against South Africa A. No Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in the team; Tilak Varma named captain. Squad features rising stars including Abhishek Sharma and Prabhimran Singh. Full details and schedule inside.

On Wednesday, November 5, young left-handed batsman Tilak Varma was named the captain of the India A team for the upcoming three one-day matches against South Africa A. Currently participating in the T20I series against Australia, Tilak will take the helm in the absence of Shreyas Iyer.

The one-day matches are scheduled to take place at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on November 13, 16, and 19.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of Chennai Super Kings, will serve as Tilak's vice-captain, while the squad notably does not include prominent players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

There was some excitement surrounding the possibility that the two veterans might be selected for the A games to provide them with some playing time. However, it appears that the senior selection committee has opted not to pursue this. The BCCI has not clarified whether they discussed with Rohit and Kohli the likelihood of their participation in the India A matches prior to the ODI series against South Africa.

Rohit and Kohli last featured in a 50-over match on October 25 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In that match, which India won by 9 wickets, Rohit scored an unbeaten 121 runs off 125 balls, while Kohli contributed 74 runs from 81 balls to the team's total.

In addition to Tilak, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Harshit Rana will also represent India A against South Africa A after returning from their tour in Australia.

These matches against South Africa A present a crucial opportunity for players like Abhishek, Tilak, Ruturaj, Parag, and Ishan Kishan to stake their claim for a spot in India's ODI team for the three-match series against South Africa later this month.

There remains uncertainty regarding Iyer's availability for the home series against South Africa, and in his absence, India will require a No. 4 batter, making Tilak, Parag, and Ishan potential candidates for that role.

India A’s squad for one-day team: Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK)

Also read| IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant returns as BCCI announces India's 15-member squad for South Africa Test series