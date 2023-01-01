Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya in Wisden men’s ODI team of 2022, THIS player named as captain

The only Indian batsman who is featured in the list is middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer, while Rohit Sharma and Kohli are not in the list.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya in Wisden men’s ODI team of 2022, THIS player named as captain
File photo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq have been named in Wisden’s men’s ODI team of 2022. Wisden is a highly renowned cricket publication. It is to be noted that both Babar and Imam have performed well in the ODIs in 2022.

Beside Babar and Imam, the combined XI features Travis Head (Australia), Shreyas Iyer (India), Tom Latham (New Zealand), Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Mohammed Siraj (India), Adam Zampa (Australia) and Trent Boult (New Zealand).

Babar is the top-ranked ODI player, while Imam is at the second place. Imam scored 505 runs in eight ODIs with the help of two centuries in 2022.

“In each of his first six innings this year, Imam-ul-Haq made it to 60, demonstrating the consistency that has delivered him a record-breaking start to his ODI career,” wrote Wisden about Imam.

On the other hand, Babar went on to hit 679 runs in just nine matches with three centuries and five half centuries.

“By now established as perhaps the pre-eminent ODI batter of his era, 2022 was another bumper year for Babar Azam,” wrote Wisden.

“He reached fifty in eight of his nine innings, with three consecutive hundreds against Australia and West Indies making him the first batter to make a trio of tons in a row twice,” the statement added.

The only Indian batsman who is featured in the list is middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer. The notable Indian names missing from the list are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Who is Aditi Hundia, girlfriend of Ishan Kishan and Miss India finalist
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a hidden deer in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.