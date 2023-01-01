No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya in Wisden men’s ODI team of 2022, THIS player named as captain

File photo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq have been named in Wisden’s men’s ODI team of 2022. Wisden is a highly renowned cricket publication. It is to be noted that both Babar and Imam have performed well in the ODIs in 2022.

Beside Babar and Imam, the combined XI features Travis Head (Australia), Shreyas Iyer (India), Tom Latham (New Zealand), Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Mohammed Siraj (India), Adam Zampa (Australia) and Trent Boult (New Zealand).

Babar is the top-ranked ODI player, while Imam is at the second place. Imam scored 505 runs in eight ODIs with the help of two centuries in 2022.

“In each of his first six innings this year, Imam-ul-Haq made it to 60, demonstrating the consistency that has delivered him a record-breaking start to his ODI career,” wrote Wisden about Imam.

On the other hand, Babar went on to hit 679 runs in just nine matches with three centuries and five half centuries.

“By now established as perhaps the pre-eminent ODI batter of his era, 2022 was another bumper year for Babar Azam,” wrote Wisden.

“He reached fifty in eight of his nine innings, with three consecutive hundreds against Australia and West Indies making him the first batter to make a trio of tons in a row twice,” the statement added.

The only Indian batsman who is featured in the list is middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer. The notable Indian names missing from the list are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.