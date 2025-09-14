Add DNA as a Preferred Source
No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as India 'A' squad announced for ODI series vs Australia; Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma to lead

The BCCI has announced the India A squad for the upcoming one-day series against Australia A, with notable absences of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The squad will be led by Rajat Patidar and Tilak Varma, highlighting a focus on grooming new leadership and talent in the team.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 07:24 PM IST

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as India 'A' squad announced for ODI series vs Australia; Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma to lead
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the squad for India A ahead of the upcoming three-match one-day series against Australia A. Notably, Indian stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are absent from the lineup that will compete against the Australians starting September 30. The BCCI has selected two distinct squads for this series. Rajat Patidar, the captain who led his team to IPL victory, will head the Indian A team in the first one-day match, while Tilak Varma will take charge in the second and third matches scheduled for October 3 and 5.

All matches are set to be held at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The Indian Board has designated two squads for the series. Players Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana, who are currently participating in the Asia Cup 2025, have not been included in the first one-dayer on September 30, which takes place just two days after the Asia Cup concludes. However, they will feature in the second and third matches, with Tilak appointed as captain.

In the meantime, both Kohli and Rohit have been sidelined since the Indian Premier League 2025, with their last appearances for India occurring during the Champions Trophy 2025 in March. Both players have retired from Test and T20 formats, leaving ODIs as the only format they continue to play.

Additionally, prominent players like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj are also missing from the squad. Given that the West Indies Test series begins on October 2, these regulars were not selected for the one-day matches against Australia A.

India A vs Australia A schedule:

September 30 at 1:30 PM in Kanpur

October 3 at 1:30 PM in Kanpur

October 5 at 1:30 PM in Kanpur

India A squad for the 1st one-day match: Rajat Patidar (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

