No Rohit Sharma as Virat Kohli shares image with teammates before team's departure

Virat Kohli tweeted an image of him along with KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, and others captioning it as 'Miami bound'

India skipper Virat Kohli posted a picture with his team before leaving for Miami. The men in blue from there will catch another flight to Florida where they will play first two T20Is against West Indies.



India batsman Shikhar Dhawan also tweeted an image with his opening partner Rohit Sharma and wrote: "All set for West Indies with my partner - The Hit-man!"



India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from August 3 to September 3.



T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini



ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini



Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.