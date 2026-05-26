No Rashid Khan in Test squad as Afghanistan announce teams for India tour: Check full players list

The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced its squads for one Test and 3-match ODI series against India, starting June 6. Interestingly, star spinner Rashid Khan is not a part of the single red-ball game. Check out the full list of players.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday finally unveiled its squads for the India tour, wherein the team will play one Test and a 3-match ODI series, starting June 6. Interestingly, Rashid Khan has been left out of the single Test game but is a part of the ODI setup. For those unversed, the Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner had already hinted about his absence from the red-ball format due to long spells, which can eventually cause his back injuries. Meanwhile, Hashmatullah Shahidi has been named the skipper in both formats against Team India.

Afghanistan tour of India

June 6 - IND vs AFG (Test Match) - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh

June 14 - IND vs AFG (1st ODI) - HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

June 17 - IND vs AFG (2nd ODI) - Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

June 20 - IND vs AFG (3rd ODI) - MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Afghanistan Test squad vs India

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C)

Abdul Malik

Sediqullah Atal

Rahmat Shah

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Zadran

Afsar Zazai

Ikram Alikhil

Azmatullah Omarzai

Sharafudin Ashraf

Nangyal Kharoti

Qais Ahmad

Bilal Sami

Zia Sharifi

Saleem Safi

Afghanistan's ODI squad vs India

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ibrahim Zadran

Sediqullah Atal

Darwish Rasooli

Rahmat Shah

Ikram Alikhil

Mohammad Nabi

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rashid Khan

Nangyal Kharoti

Allah Ghazanfar

Zia-ur-Rahman

Sharifi Fareed Malik

Bilal Sami

Talking about the Indian squad, legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen making their return in an international game after months. Both star players are a part of Team India's ODI squad and will play under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.