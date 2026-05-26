No Rashid Khan in Test squad as Afghanistan announce teams for India tour: Check full players list

CRICKET
The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced its squads for one Test and 3-match ODI series against India, starting June 6. Interestingly, star spinner Rashid Khan is not a part of the single red-ball game. Check out the full list of players.
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday finally unveiled its squads for the India tour, wherein the team will play one Test and a 3-match ODI series, starting June 6. Interestingly, Rashid Khan has been left out of the single Test game but is a part of the ODI setup. For those unversed, the Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner had already hinted about his absence from the red-ball format due to long spells, which can eventually cause his back injuries. Meanwhile, Hashmatullah Shahidi has been named the skipper in both formats against Team India.
June 6 - IND vs AFG (Test Match) - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh
June 14 - IND vs AFG (1st ODI) - HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
June 17 - IND vs AFG (2nd ODI) - Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow
June 20 - IND vs AFG (3rd ODI) - MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C)
Abdul Malik
Sediqullah Atal
Rahmat Shah
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rahmanullah Zadran
Afsar Zazai
Ikram Alikhil
Azmatullah Omarzai
Sharafudin Ashraf
Nangyal Kharoti
Qais Ahmad
Bilal Sami
Zia Sharifi
Saleem Safi
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Ibrahim Zadran
Sediqullah Atal
Darwish Rasooli
Rahmat Shah
Ikram Alikhil
Mohammad Nabi
Azmatullah Omarzai
Rashid Khan
Nangyal Kharoti
Allah Ghazanfar
Zia-ur-Rahman
Sharifi Fareed Malik
Bilal Sami
Talking about the Indian squad, legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen making their return in an international game after months. Both star players are a part of Team India's ODI squad and will play under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.