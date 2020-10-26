No Prithvi Shaw in India's ODI squad for Australia tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has picked the India squads for tour of Australia and Prithvi Shaw finds no place in the ODI side.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has picked the India squads for tour of Australia and Prithvi Shaw finds no place in the ODI side.

The cricketer has been inconsistant while playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Rohit Sharma has not being named in any squad and he along with Ishant Sharma will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team. In the absence of the Hitman, KL Rahul has been named as the vice-captain of the ODI squad.

The BCCI has also said that with the team, four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan - will travel with the Indian contingent.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Indian squad will tour Australia for a two-month long series featuring four Tests; three ODIs and T20Is. The limited overs is likely to be held entirely in Sydney and Canberra whichwill be followed by a four-match Test series.