No player makes a debut at the age of 30, BCCI doesn't entertain such players: Irfan Pathan

Former Team India cricketer Irfan Pathan has hit out at Team India selectors for dropping him when he was merely 30 years old.

Pathan also expressed his frustration over how neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the selectors provided him with any information before sidelining him too.

"Mindset in India is different from England and Australia. I remember Michael Hussey made his international debut at the age of 29, he became one of the greats for Australia when he finished his career, he’s remembered as Mr. cricket." Irfan said.

"But, in India, no player makes a debut at the age of 30, selectors will not entertain such players," he added.

Pathan's statement came during an Instagram Live session with Suresh Raina.

Pathan also expressed his thoughts on how BCCI should also allow its players to participate in foreign T20 leagues.

"Some BCCI official came to Baroda Cricket Association and said that I am not in top 30 players, why am I being selected for Baroda team. According to me, the players who are above 30 years, who are not in BCCI radar should get a chance to play two overseas leagues," Pathan said.

"Selectors made me ‘buddha’ at the age of 30. There’s no communication from the board and selectors."

"If they say ‘Irfan, you give your best for one year, and you can be available for Team India’, I will obviously give my best by leaving everything aside, but there’s no one to communicate at all," he added.