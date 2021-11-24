IPL 2022 mega auction: No place for Suresh Raina as CSK likely to retain MS Dhoni and THESE players

The preparation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is already on and while old franchises will name their four retained players by November 30, 2021, the two new teams need to finalise their 3 players outside of the auction between December 1, 2021, to December 30, 2021. No more than 2 Indians and 1 foreigner.

According to an IPL Governing Council member, the much-awaited mega auction will take place in January. While franchises will be making sure to retain their best players, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have most likely or not fixed on the four they want.

Skipper MS Dhoni would definitely be CSK's first-choice player before IPL 2022 auction and it is expected that the franchise would retain him.

However, aside from him, these are the other three players whom CSK will hold back - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis. With these players being in form, it does not look like CSK's 'Chinna Thala' would get a spot.

There are speculations over veteran Suresh Raina's future in the yellow and the IPL star may not fit in considering the franchise would be looking at the future.

Players who may be retained:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The right-handed opener made sure he grabbed everyone's attention as he became the star for the CSK franchise in the 2021 edition. The 24-year-old was the top scorer for CSK in the 2021 edition with 635 runs in 16 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja: Who will not want this all-rounder in their side as his sheer presence in the field adds value. Proven to be a match-winner on multiple occasions, his ability to win matches with the bat, ball, and on the field is an asset.

Faf du Plessis: The veteran South African batter brings a lot of experience to the side as he along with Ruturah Gaikwad form a lethal combination at the top order. The Proteas knows what is expected of him at CSK and he should be retained by the franchise.