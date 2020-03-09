No place for Shakib-Al-Hasan as BCB announces new centrally contracted players list

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) dropped pacer Mashrafe Mortaza and allrounder Shakib-Al-Hasan from the latest centrally contracted players list as announced on Monday (March 9).

It was last week only when Mortaza officially broke the news that he will be stepping down as the captain of the Bengal Tigers.

Not only Mashrafe and Shakib, Imrul Kayes, Abu Hider Rony, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Rubel Hossain and Shadman Islam were also missing from the list.

Shakib received a two years ban from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the player failed to report corrupt approaches to the anti-corruption unit back in October last year.

According to the official sentence, he is suspended for a year after the star allrounder accepted all three charges of breaking ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

The BCB officially announced the list of centrally contracted players during a Board of Directors meeting.

New faces like Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Naim Sheikh were all awarded with new deals.

BCB's list of centrally contracted players: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Naim Sheikh, Tamim Iqbal Khan, Liton Kumer Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque Shawrab, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Mahmudullah, Shaifuddin, Mistafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh is set to take on Zimbabwe in a two-match T20I series from March 9.