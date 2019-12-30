No place for MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in Wisden’s T20I team of the decade

Wisden have announced the T20 International team of the decade where only two Team India players made it into the 11.

Skipper Virat Kohli and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah are the only two Indian cricketers who were included in the T20I team of the decade as other star players like MS Dhoni - who led India to 2007 T20I World Cup and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup wins - and Rohit Sharma failed to find a spot in the team.

Speaking about Kohli, Wisden said: “While Kohli’s record in domestic T20 cricket is patchy, the same cannot be said of T20Is. Kohli’s average of 53 was the best in the decade, and while his consistency compromises his strike-rate slightly, he is still able to score at a good rate, even if not exceptional."

“Strong against pace and spin, and rapid between the wickets, Kohli is an ideal player at No. 3, able to fight fires when an early wicket is lost and stabilise the innings, but also accelerate when a platform is set. Following a huge first-wicket partnership, Kohli will slide down the order in this XI.”

Bumrah has been one of the best bowlers in recent times, picking up 216 wickets in his international career so far.

Also read Watch: Shahid Afridi reveals why he smashed his own TV when he saw his daughter watching Indian daily soap

“Bumrah’s overall economy rate of 6.71 is the second best in the world among quick bowlers, behind Dale Steyn,” said the Wisden website.

“This statistic is more impressive when you consider he did the majority of his bowling in the death overs, where his economy rate of 7.27 was the seventh best in the world, and comfortably the best by a quick bowler. Bumrah is likely bowl three overs at the death for this side.”

Also read MS Dhoni named as skipper of Cricket Australia's ODI team of the decade

Australia’s white-ball skipper Aaron Finch was named as the captain of the side, with the likes of Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler and David Willey making the lineup,

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan also found a place in the XI with New Zealand’s Colin Munro and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga finishing up the team.

Wisden’s T20I team of the decade: Aaron Finch (c), Colin Munro, Virat Kohli, Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, Mohammad Nabi, David Willey, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.