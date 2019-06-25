No pain, No gain: Captain Kohli sweats it out ahead of Team India's World Cup clash against West Indies

Team India will be back in action against West Indies on Thursday in Manchester as the 'Men in Blue' will look to remain unbeaten against a struggling Windies side at the World Cup 2019.

Ahead of the tie, captain Kohli posted a video on social media of himself during a gym session of his with a captain, "No Days off. Nothing can be done without hardwork."

No days off . Nothing can be done without hardwork. pic.twitter.com/o22H1XdzHc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 24, 2019

Virat Kohli in the last few years has concentrated severely on his fitness as much he concentrates on his batting skill improvements. The 30-year old has had a very decent World Cup 2019 so far with Team India as he hopes to lead his team by example towards the holy grail of cricket.

Not only an inspiration for his teammates, Virat has a very big influence on numerous youngsters who share the dream of becoming a successful cricketer in the life.

India defeated Afghanistan in their previous match, a game where Afghanistan were bowled out for 213 in pursuit of a manageable 225 run target which at one stage looked gettable after the Indian middle-order flopped in their first World Cup test.

The pitch being a tricky one, a target of 225 against a quality bowling attack wasn't going to be easy. There were partnerships but there was always this belief that Afghanistan batting won't be able to sustain the pressure. Bumrah was lethal as ever and his two wickets in the 29th over literally tilted the game before the minnows made another comeback. From a relatively comfortable 106 for 2, it became 106 for 4 with Afghanistan losing the momentum.