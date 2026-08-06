'No one was allowed': Ajinkya Rahane reveals MS Dhoni’s strict golden rule for teammates

Ajinkya Rahane has revealed the only strict boundary MS Dhoni enforced during his time as India captain. The veteran batter shared how Dhoni gave players freedom on and off the field but remained firm on one non-negotiable team rule that everyone had to follow.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always been admired for more than his sharp cricketing mind. He’s known for taking care of his teammates—especially the younger ones. Throughout his career, whether leading India or playing for Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni built a reputation for putting newcomers at ease and guiding them both on the field and off. Plenty of players who’ve shared a dressing room with him say he gave them confidence when they needed it the most—early in their careers.

One story that’s often repeated is his open-door policy during tours. Dhoni’s hotel room was pretty much always open, especially for the youngsters. Guys would drop by to chat, play games, unwind—a place to relax away from the pressures of international cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane, who played under Dhoni for India and franchises like CSK and RPSG, has talked about this laid-back atmosphere. He remembered how Dhoni’s room became a regular hangout spot for teammates and revealed the one simple rule everyone followed: “He’s very calm and cool, just a normal guy. His room was always open—sometimes ten or fifteen guys, or even the whole team, would be there. But when the door was shut, no one went in,” Rahane told Overlap Cricket on YouTube.

While Rahane recently retired from all forms of cricket, there’s still no word on Dhoni’s future in the IPL. Dhoni missed the entire IPL 2026 season because of a leg injury and didn’t play a single match for CSK, leaving his return uncertain.

Meanwhile, Rahane decided it was time to move on, retiring three years after his last game for India. In Test matches, Rahane has participated in 85 games and batted in 144 innings, amassing a total of 5,077 runs. His achievements include 12 centuries and 26 fifties, with an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50.

In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has played in 90 matches and batted in 87 innings, accumulating 2,962 runs, which feature three centuries and 24 fifties, resulting in an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63.

In T20 Internationals, Rahane has taken part in 20 matches and batted in 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries but one fifty, achieving an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29.

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