'No one is going to watch': R Ashwin drops bombshell on T20 World Cup viewership, puts ICC on notice

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has delivered a blunt reality check to the ICC, claiming fan interest in the upcoming T20 World Cup is fading due to format fatigue, scheduling overload and lack of context, sparking a wider debate in the cricketing world.

Ravichandran Ashwin criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their scheduling and made a bold assertion that the 2026 T20 World Cup, set to occur from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka, will not attract viewers this time. Ashwin highlighted that the initial matches, featuring India against associate nations in the group stage, will diminish public interest in the tournament. The Indian cricket icon also expressed his concerns about the excessive number of ICC events, noting that during his youth, the World Cup, which took place every four years, created a sense of anticipation.

"No one is going to watch the ICC T20 World Cup this time. India vs USA, India vs. Namibia—these are games that will literally pull you away from the World Cup. World Cups used to happen once every four years. Because of that, the interest is used to build. India used to play England or Sri Lanka in the first round, and that was a lot more fun," said Ashwin in a video on his YouTube Channel 'Ash ki Baat.'

“Back in 1996, 1999 and 2003, when I was in school, the World Cup came once every four years. We collected World Cup cards, printed schedules and waited for it. That anticipation used to build naturally," he added.

Ashwin expressed his concerns regarding the consistent scheduling of ICC tournaments, indicating that it has diminished the excitement that is typically linked with World Cups. He highlighted the growing disparity between established teams and emerging ones as a significant problem, contending that mismatches in the early rounds undermine the tournament's competitive spirit.

Since 2010, ICC tournaments have occurred nearly every year, with the exception of 2018. The T20 World Cup was delayed from 2020 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was held again in 2022. Following that, the 50-over World Cup took place in 2023, succeeded by the T20 World Cup in 2024, the Champions Trophy in 2025, and now another T20 World Cup is scheduled for 2026.

The 2026 Men's T20 World Cup will include 20 teams and will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka starting February 7. India will enter the tournament as the defending champions and is considered one of the top contenders to keep the title. The event will be organized into five groups, with the host nation India set to compete against the USA in the inaugural match.

