In light of Rohit Sharma's departure, the selectors are also anticipated to name his successor, with Shubman Gill emerging as the leading candidate for the role.

The unexpected retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket has created a significant void in the Indian cricket team as it prepares for the highly anticipated five-Test series against England in June. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the Test squad for this crucial tour on Saturday, May 24. In light of Rohit Sharma's departure, the selectors are also anticipated to name his successor, with Shubman Gill emerging as the leading candidate for the role.

In anticipation of the crucial upcoming meeting, Team India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir has finally addressed the unexpected retirements of two modern-day legends of Indian cricket which occurred within days of one another.

The former Indian batsman emphasized that players have the autonomy to decide their careers and futures. He asserted that neither coaches nor the nation has the authority to dictate when athletes should continue playing or retire.

“I think, when you start the game and when you want to finish, it’s a very individual decision. No one has the right. Be it the coach, the selector, be it anyone in this country has any right to tell someone when to retire and when not to retire. So it comes from within,” Gambhir told News18.

Gambhir added that Team India's experience would be much missed as they consider the difficulties they will have without their two most experienced players during the England tour. He was nevertheless sure that the young players would want to take advantage of the chance, just as they did when Jasprit Bumrah wasn't there at the Champions Trophy.

“And yes, we’ve got to be without two senior players, two really experienced players. And sometimes I believe that it’s the opportunity for some other people to put their hand up and say, Okay, I’m ready for it. So yes, it will be tough, but then there’ll be people putting their hand up for sure because this question was asked to me before.

“Champions Trophy as well. When Jusprit Bumrah wasn’t there and I said exactly the same thing, someone missing out might give another person an opportunity to do something special for the country, hopefully, there’ll be other guys waiting for that opportunity,” he added.

While Gill seems to be the top choice for stepping into the leadership role, there are also strong contenders like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah who are in the mix.

Also read| RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad