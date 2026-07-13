FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ram Mandir News: SC Issues Notice To Centre & UP Govt On Pleas Seeking CBI Probe In Ram Mandir Theft

Ram Mandir News: SC Issues Notice To Centre & UP Govt On Pleas Seeking CBI Probe In Ram Mandir Theft

Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi's sister Sheetal Joshi slams Shilpa Shinde for her 'inhuman, cruel' behaviour

Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi's sister Sheetal Joshi slams Shilpa Shinde

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

'No need to fear': Baba Ramdev's latest 'Hindu Rashtra' remarks ignite fresh political storm

In a new political debate, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's recent remarks that Muslims and Christians have 'nothing to fear' from a 'Hindu Rashtra' have triggered sharp reactions from opposition leaders. Check them out.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 07:08 PM IST

'No need to fear': Baba Ramdev's latest 'Hindu Rashtra' remarks ignite fresh political storm
In a recent event, Baba Ramdev advocated for making India a 'Hindu Rashtra'. (File Pic)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Baba Ramdev, the popular Yoga guru, sparked a new political debate after he said that Muslims and Christians have 'nothing to fear' from the idea of a 'Hindu Rashtra'. While speaking at an event, the Yoga guru highlighted that other major religions do not face any threat in India and even share common ancestry. 

What did Baba Ramdev say on 'Hindu Rashtra'?

Recalling a visit to the Islamic seminary in 2009, Ramdev said, ''There is a Deoband near Haridwar. I was invited there in 2009, and I told them, "Our religions may differ, but our ancestors are the same. There is no need for anyone to fear the concept of a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The ancestors of us all were Sanatani Hindu Arya-Vedics. This is written right in front of us.''

He also asserted that Muslims are misinformed that in 'Hindu Rashtra', they will not be allowed to follow their customs and embrace their traditions. ''Some people ask, if a Hindu Rashtra is established, where will Muslims go? Simply embrace the traditions of your ancestors. You may keep a beard or shave it off; wear any attire you choose, but maintain a character like that of your ancestors. There is no danger in Hindustan for Muslims or Christians,'' he added.

Opposition leaders slam Ramdev's remarks

Ramdev's remarks sparked strong criticism from political leaders, who questioned claims made by the Yoga guru. Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said ''If everyone is Sanatani, then why are efforts being made to divide people? There is no need for anyone to panic, but those advocating a Hindu Rashtra should explain what they mean. If everyone belongs to the same tradition, then why create such distinctions?''

AIMIM's Waris Pathan also criticised Ramdev and said, ''First of all this country runs on the Constitution and will continue to do so; who told you it has become a 'Hindu Rashtra'? I would like to ask the PM, has our country been declared a Hindu nation? A Muslim does not fear anyone. We abide by the law and express our views within the framework of the Constitution... Do you even realise what you are saying? Respect the Constitution. Speak within the confines of the Constitution. Stop spreading hatred like this.''

Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand accused Ramdev of deflecting from 'national issues' and said, ''I advise people like Baba Ramdev not to divert the public's minds from the issues of the country. The BJP has brought forward people who will discuss 'Hindu rashtra'. The country will not divert from its issues.''

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi's sister Sheetal Joshi slams Shilpa Shinde for her 'inhuman, cruel' behaviour
Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi's sister Sheetal Joshi slams Shilpa Shinde
UK bans Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, designatez it 'as ‘foreign power threat’; What does it mean?
UK bans Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as terror group; What does it mean?
'No need to fear': Baba Ramdev's latest 'Hindu Rashtra' remarks ignite fresh political storm
'No need to fear': Ramdev's latest 'Hindu Rashtra' remarks ignite fresh row
After BJP MLA, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat bashes Aamir Khan for third marriage: 'What will people learn from him'
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat bashes Aamir Khan for third marriage
Omar Abdullah vs BJP Explained: J-K Chief Minister calls legal notice a 'love letter'
Omar Abdullah vs BJP Explained: J-K Chief Minister calls legal notice a 'love le
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement