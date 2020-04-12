No MS Dhoni! Kris Srikkanth picks KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant as Team India wicketkeepers for T20 World Cup

Former Team India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has given his verdict on whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should add MS Dhoni to India's 2020 T20 World Cup squad.

Srikkanth suggested that the Men In Blue should keep on track and take KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant to the grand tournament instead of the former Indian skipper if the IPL doesn't take place.

“I am not going to be diplomatic. I am talking about if I was the chairman of the selection committee, what would I do. If the IPL does not happen then his (Dhoni’s) chances are very, very bleak,” Srikkanth said during a talk show on tv.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was supposed to act as a stepping stone for Dhoni to showcase his worth and forge his way back into the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to postpone the kick-off the IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD did not feature for the national side. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

Clarifying his point, Srikkanth then went on to add: “Because straightaway, in my opinion, KL Rahul will be the wicketkeeper-batsman. Rishabh Pant, I still think he might be a bit of a doubt, but I believe that Rishabh Pant is highly talented."

“So, I wouldn’t mind taking him along with the squad, but definitely if the IPL doesn’t happen, then Dhoni will have a difficult time getting back into the team for the T20 World Cup. Let’s be very honest about it."

"He is absolutely fit, he is a legend, he is brilliant. I am a great fan of Dhoni myself. But the question is for the World Cup team. So you’ll have to put the Indian team first and then the individuals,” the 1983 World Cup-winner claimed.

Back in March, a BCCI source had claimed that MS will be back in contention for India's T20 World Cup squad if his performances are above per in the IPL this year.