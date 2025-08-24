'No more begging': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes huge claim ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025

Amid the demand for the cancellation of the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has said that Pakistan will not 'beg' for negotiations anymore,

India and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other in the league stage of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14. However, BCCI's decision to play the arch-rivals, not only on the cricket field but on a geopolitical level as well, garnered a lot of criticism from the general public in India. A major section of people is demanding a boycott of not only the IND vs PAK match but also the Asia Cup 2025 as a whole.

Ahead of the much-anticipated IND vs PAK clash, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has now come forward and said that Pakistan will not 'beg' for negotiations anymore. ''I think we are very clear that whenever talks are held will be on an equal footing with India and there will be no more begging for negotiations. That time has passed, and whatever will happen will be on the basis of equality,'' Naqvi said at a presser in Lahore.

For those unversed, India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series in any format for over a decade. However, the two neighboring nations have locked horns at several ICC events, the most recent one being the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Interestingly, this will also be the first time in 8 years that India and Pakistan will be contesting each other in an Asia Cup tournament.

Deets about Asia Cup 2025

The 8-team T20I tournament will commence on September 9, with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong game as the opening game. There are two groups in the tournament, wherein Group A consists of India, Oman, UAE, and Pakistan, and Group B has Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.