No money, sleeping on floor, four toilets for 20 players: How Indian women's cricket rose against all odds

Before glory and fame, India’s women cricketers lived a life of struggle — sleeping on floors, sharing toilets, and playing for passion, not pay. Their journey from neglect to national pride is a story of pure grit, sacrifice, and unbreakable spirit that changed Indian cricket forever.

From sleeping in dormitories without attached bathrooms, grappling with travel expenses, and sharing cricket gear, to now performing in front of sold-out stadiums and vying for a World Cup title, Indian women’s cricket has made an incredible journey. As Harmanpreet Kaur’s team gears up to take on South Africa in the Women’s World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium this Sunday, trailblazers Shantha Rangaswamy and Nutan Gavaskar reflected on the sport’s astonishing transformation — from a time of struggle and disregard to a new age of acknowledgment and optimism.

"There was a lack of funds, no sponsors, and international tours were a challenge. Yet, some resilient women insisted that the show must go on," stated Nutan Gavaskar, a key figure in the women’s cricket movement and former secretary of the Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI), established in 1973.

Nutan, the younger sister of cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, reminisced about how players once competed solely for their love of the game and national pride. "We were told that women’s cricket wasn’t a professional sport. There was no financial backing as we weren’t seen as professionals," she remarked, as reported by news agency PTI.

She recounted the challenges of securing funds for international competitions — from players residing with NRI families in New Zealand to actress Mandira Bedi contributing her earnings to help the team afford flights for a tour to England. "Air India occasionally sponsored tickets because the players were representing the nation," she added.

“A team would have just three bats. Two openers had two, and the No. 3 used the third one. When an opener got out, No. 4 would take her bat and pads,” she said.

Train journeys typically lasted between 36 to 48 hours in general compartments, with women covering their own fares from their personal funds.

"Attached toilets were a luxury. Often, teams would stay in dormitories with four washrooms for 20 people and they were often not clean. The daal would be served from a big plastic vessel as the local association organised tournaments on a shoestring budget."

Shantha Rangaswamy, who made history as India’s first women’s Test captain, reflected on those formative years, emphasizing the importance of resilience and self-confidence.

“From travelling in unreserved coaches to sleeping in dormitories on the floor, we even had to carry our own bedding. We had our cricket kits on our backs like backpacks and a suitcase in one hand,” she told PTI. “We’re so happy that the current lot are getting all the facilities. They deserve it. The foundation we laid back then, some 50 years ago, is bearing fruit now,” she said.

