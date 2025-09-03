Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'No matter how well you perform...': Virat Kohli's RCB teammate breaks silence on India snub, calls on selectors to explain

His last India appearance came during the 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of eventual champions England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide, Australia. Asked whether fans can expect to see him in India colours again, the 35-year-old insisted selection is not in his hands.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 10:51 PM IST

'No matter how well you perform...': Virat Kohli's RCB teammate breaks silence on India snub, calls on selectors to explain
Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has spoken candidly about his ongoing absence from the national team, having last played for India during the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England, where India suffered a 10-wicket defeat. When asked if fans can expect to see him donning Indian colors again, the 35-year-old stressed that the decision lies solely with the selectors. "Aapko iska uttar chayanakarta denge (Only the selectors can answer that)," he told Dainik Jagran.

Bhuvneshwar made it clear that his focus remains on giving his best performances in domestic cricket. He said, "My job is to give 100 percent on the field, and I'm doing that. If I get a chance to play for Uttar Pradesh in the Mushtaq Ali, Ranji, or One-Day formats after the UP league, I will give my best there too."

In what is perceived as an indirect criticism of the selection committee, the Meerut-born pacer stated, "As a disciplined bowler, my focus remains on fitness and line-length. No matter how well you perform, sometimes luck doesn't favour you."

However, he remains hopeful for a national comeback with the interim BCCI president Rajeev Shukla at the helm. Bhuvneshwar said, "Your performance is paramount. If someone plays good cricket consistently, they cannot be ignored for long. Even if you're not selected, focus on giving your 100 percent. The rest is up to the selectors. Yes, with Rajeev Shukla as president, it will be difficult to overlook talent."

Earlier this year, Bhuvneshwar played a vital role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL triumph, claiming 17 wickets in 14 matches. Prior to that, he represented SunRisers Hyderabad, taking 15 wickets in the previous IPL season but was released ahead of the mega auction. Across 190 IPL matches, the two-time IPL winner has taken 198 wickets.

Also read| 'Mahi bhai was hurling abuses': Ex-CSK star recalls how MS Dhoni’s temper flared in 2014 CLT20 match

