No level-headed think tank will spend Rs 16 cr on Nicholas Pooran, says former India cricketer

Nicholas Pooran

It’s the auction day for IPL 2023, and many players have fetched insane amount of money for their presence with different franchises. One such player is Nicholas Pooran, who has been sold at the whooping price of Rs 16 crore to Lucknow Super Giants.

However, this pricing hasn’t gone done well with former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh. He tweeted, “No level-headed think tank will spend 16 cr on Pooran. Seriously.”

Dodda Ganesh played for Karnataka before making it to the national team where he played 4 Test matches and 1 ODI for the country. He has impeccable track record in the first class cricket though where he took 365 wickets in 104 matches.

Pooran, on the other hand, was sold for a high price in the last IPL season too, but his performance wasn’t up to the mark. He has been scoring runs for the West Indies team since 2021 and was expected to fetch big money, but this much money wasn’t anticipated.

No levelheaded think tank will spend 16 cr on Pooran. Seriously #DoddaMathu December 23, 2022

Every now and then, Pooran has been proving his worth as a middle order batsman for the West Indies team. His ease against spin bowling might turn out to be a good thing for LSG.

READ | IPL Auction 2023: Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni’s reunion spark happy memes