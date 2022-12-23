Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

No level-headed think tank will spend Rs 16 cr on Nicholas Pooran, says former India cricketer

Nicholas Pooran has been sold for a big amount in IPL Auction 2023, but not everyone is happy with it.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

No level-headed think tank will spend Rs 16 cr on Nicholas Pooran, says former India cricketer
Nicholas Pooran

It’s the auction day for IPL 2023, and many players have fetched insane amount of money for their presence with different franchises. One such player is Nicholas Pooran, who has been sold at the whooping price of Rs 16 crore to Lucknow Super Giants.

However, this pricing hasn’t gone done well with former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh. He tweeted, “No level-headed think tank will spend 16 cr on Pooran. Seriously.”

Dodda Ganesh played for Karnataka before making it to the national team where he played 4 Test matches and 1 ODI for the country. He has impeccable track record in the first class cricket though where he took 365 wickets in 104 matches.

Pooran, on the other hand, was sold for a high price in the last IPL season too, but his performance wasn’t up to the mark. He has been scoring runs for the West Indies team since 2021 and was expected to fetch big money, but this much money wasn’t anticipated.

Every now and then, Pooran has been proving his worth as a middle order batsman for the West Indies team. His ease against spin bowling might turn out to be a good thing for LSG.  

READ | IPL Auction 2023: Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni’s reunion spark happy memes

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that prove she is 'too hot to handle'
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Realme, Infinix, Oppo smartphones available under Rs 20,000
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CLAT 2023 result for UG, PG law programmes announced at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.