No Kane Williamson in New Zealand squads for India tour; Michael Bracewell to lead ODIs, Mitchell Santner gets T20I captaincy

New Zealand have announced their squads for the India tour, with a major talking point being the absence of Kane Williamson. All-rounder Michael Bracewell will captain the ODI side, while Mitchell Santner has been named T20I skipper as the visitors opt for a fresh leadership approach.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has revealed their ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of India next month. Michael Bracewell will captain New Zealand's 15-member ODI team in the three-match series commencing on January 11. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner will take the helm for the Kiwis in the T20I series, which kicks off on January 21.

Kane Williamson will not be part of the squad, as he has been rested for the three-match series. Furthermore, players such as Jacob Duffy, Rachin Ravindra, Will O'Rourke, and Blair Tickner will also be absent from the ODIs against India. A number of new players have been given a chance in the ODI series, including Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, and Michael Rae. Veteran players like Matt Henry, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, and Ish Sodhi will participate in the five-match T20I series. Devon Conway, who recently went unsold at the IPL 2026 auction, has been selected for both the ODI and T20I squads.

The ODI series between India and New Zealand is set to begin on January 11 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The second and third ODIs will take place on January 14 and January 18, in Rajkot and Indore, respectively. All three matches will be held across Vadodara, Rajkot, and Indore.

Following this, India and New Zealand will engage in a five-match T20I series starting on January 21. This T20I series against New Zealand will mark India's final preparation in the shortest format before the T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to start on February 7.

On December 20, the BCCI announced India's squad for the five-match series against New Zealand. The same squad is expected to compete in the T20 World Cup 2026 as well. The Indian ODI team announcement could come in the first week of January.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are ranked 1 and 2 among ODI batters, are anticipated to play in the three-match series. Shubman Gill, who missed the ODI series against South Africa due to injury, is expected to lead the team.

New Zealand Squad for ODI series: Michael Bracewell (Captain), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Zachary Faulks, Nick Kelly, Jaden Lennox, Michael Rae, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips and Will Young.

New Zealand Squad for T20I series: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper), Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi.

