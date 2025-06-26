After India's defeat to England in the first Test, Shastri expressed that India could find themselves 2-0 down if Bumrah is not included in the next game, and he urged both the fast bowler and the team management to make a thoughtful decision.

Former head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, is of the opinion that resting Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test against England could be a poor decision for the team led by Shubman Gill. Before the five-match Test series begin, Bumrah had suggested that he may only participate in three of the matches. Shastri inferred that since Bumrah is likely eager to play at Lord's, he may be rested for the upcoming match at Edgbaston. After India's defeat to England in the first Test, Shastri expressed that India could find themselves 2-0 down if Bumrah is not included in the next game, and he urged both the fast bowler and the team management to make a thoughtful decision.

“Bumrah said he'll play three Test matches. Now, which of the three he'll play, that's, you know, another question to be asked. I think if he takes a break, it'll be the next one, because he'll definitely want to play at Lord's, right? And there's a break, and then you go into Lord's, then there's a break, and then there's a choice between Manchester and the same. It could be 2-0 down. So that is the problem. I think he has got to play,” he said on Sky Sports Cricket.

Shastri also mentioned that India must recover in the second match, and given that India has lost their previous two Test series to New Zealand and Australia, a defeat against England could spell trouble for them.

“It will be a tough pill to swallow because I was just telling him, back in the commentary box, that we lost 3-0 against New Zealand, lost a series in Australia. Now, this is a tough series. You had your opportunity to go one up here, you know, with England having problems with their bowling attack, the injuries that they have. And you've blown it. And now it's catch-up time."

"You're going to go and show some real character. And the knockout punch has to come in the very next Test match. If that doesn't happen, then you're really looking down. So whenever there's a counter punch, you're down. That has to happen quite immediately. So they have to realise that,” he said.

Bumrah delivered 44 overs at Headingley, where the Indian bowlers seemed to have difficulty with their line and lengths, ultimately losing the first Test in Leeds while trying to defend 371 runs on the final day of the match.

Also read| IND vs ENG: England announce squad for second Test against India at Edgbaston, star pacer returns after 4 years