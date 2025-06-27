The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which manages cricket affairs in Asia, is currently chaired by Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Will the Asia Cup 2025 take place without the Pakistan cricket team? A recent promotional poster from the official broadcasters has ignited speculation. Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and India's subsequent response through Operation Sindoor, there are reports indicating that the Asia Cup 2025 could be cancelled. Additionally, one report suggested that India might pull out of the tournament, as it is reluctant to participate in an event that includes Pakistan, particularly one organized by a governing body currently led by a Pakistani official.

Despite this, the latest poster released by Sony Sports has sparked optimism that the Asia Cup 2025 set to take place in the T20I format will proceed as scheduled in September albeit without the participation of the Pakistan team.

According to the initial plan, the five full members of the ACC—Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka—will be joined by Hong Kong, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup 2025.

The poster shared by Sony Sports showcased the captains of key teams, but it was striking that Pakistan’s T20I captain, Salman Ali Agha, was absent. It featured images of India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka, and Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Sony Sports Poster for Asia Cup 2025! [official broadcaster] pic.twitter.com/KzOSu6K4lQ — Waheed Malik (@WaheedMalik93) June 24, 2025

It is also important to remember that Devajit Saikia, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had refuted claims in April that India had pulled out of the Asia Cup.

In the meantime, a Pakistani news outlet, Pakistan Observer, has indicated that the Asia Cup 2025 is expected to be held from September 12 to 28 in the UAE.

