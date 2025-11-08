FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

No India vs Pakistan clash at LA 2028 Olympics? Here's why USA may miss out on cricket's biggest rivalry

Cricket’s return to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics may not feature the iconic India–Pakistan showdown. Due to ICC’s qualification pathway and the USA’s automatic host entry, the tournament format could eliminate any chance of the high-voltage rivalry, raising concerns among global fans.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

No India vs Pakistan clash at LA 2028 Olympics? Here's why USA may miss out on cricket's biggest rivalry
Cricket's long-awaited return to the Olympics is set to take place in Los Angeles in 2028. While fans are already envisioning an exciting showdown, likely featuring a match between India and Pakistan under the Olympic rings, the path to qualification is considerably more complex than the dream scenario.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that 12 teams will participate in the men's and women's T20 events at LA28, with six teams in each category and a total of 28 matches. This format was established during a recent ICC Board meeting in Dubai, which also included extensive discussions with the International Olympic Committee regarding cricket's role within the multi-sport framework.

Understanding the Olympic qualification process

Initially, the proposal was straightforward: select the top six teams based on the ICC T20I rankings. However, that plan has been set aside. The ICC Board has chosen a more geographically equitable approach.

A seasoned administrator who was present at the recent ICC meetings in Dubai revealed that the consensus is for each region or continent to send its highest-ranked team, with a global qualifying tournament determining the final participant. This framework has been described as a roadmap that is largely established, with specific details to be finalized later, as reported by the Times of India.

In this context, the ICC's own media statement emphasized both the significance and the symbolism of LA28 for cricket, stating:

“The Board reviewed the ICC’s ongoing engagement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, as cricket deepens its footprint in the global multisport landscape. At LA28, both men’s and women’s T20 events will feature six teams each, comprising 28 matches in total.”

According to the latest rankings, a regional cut-off would favor India (Asia), Australia (Oceania), England (Europe), and South Africa (Africa) for direct qualification. However, the allocation of the remaining spot complicates matters for America, as it could go to the USA as the host nation, another representative from the Americas, or potentially involve the West Indies in some capacity.

For Pakistan, their chances may hinge on their ranking trends and the structure of the global qualifier as we approach 2028. Even if both India and Pakistan qualify for LA28, the group arrangements and knockout routes will ultimately dictate whether they will meet on the field.

Cricket is set to return to the Olympic arena. However, the realization of this much-anticipated rivalry will depend on rankings, regional dynamics, and a crucial qualifier.

