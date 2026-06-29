No India debut for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Coach finally explains why

Team India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate explained why young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not make his international debut during the second match of the Ireland series despite being in the squad and tasting defeat in the first T20I.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy who was named in the Team India squad for the limited-over series in Ireland and England, missed out on both T20I games. Indian cricket fans were eagerly waiting for Sooryavanshi's debut, but the selectors decided to bench him and include experienced players in the Playing XI. Indian fans were fumed over this decision as the Men in Blue lost both games against Ireland, courtesy of the failure of the batting order.

Why was Sooryavanshi not included in Playing XI against Ireland?

In a post-match presser, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate finally revealed the reason behind Sooryavanshi's absence from the Playing XI and said, ''He is absolutely ready to play international cricket, there is no doubt about that, but also Sanju Samson is a guy who went a long way to win us the World Cup three months ago. He has had a fairly good IPL, and it is important to give players confidence and a message to the players: we want to give guys a long run in the team. We are all excited to see Vaibhav play, but he has to go through the same process; certainly no question about how good he is.''

TEAM INDIA BACKS SANJU SAMSON – VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI WILL HAVE TO WAIT



India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has made the team's stance crystal clear on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut.



"Vaibhav is absolutely ready for international cricket, but we won't rush him.… pic.twitter.com/TH6clBHE9q — Infinite Infos (@infiniteInfos) June 29, 2026

Team India's humiliating defeat

The Shreyas Iyer-led side lost the second and final T20I match against Ireland by one run in the 155-run chase. Except for Tilak Varma, who scored 55 off 46 balls, no other batter even managed to score over 25 runs in the game.

With this result, India also lost the 2-match series, marking a disappointing end to their tour of Ireland. The 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ireland also marked India's first bilateral T20I series loss in 1,050 days and their first-ever T20I series defeat against Ireland. Notably, their previous T20I series defeat came against the West Indies in August 2023, ending a run of 16 unbeaten bilateral T20I series.