‘No handshake, no eye contact’: India skips customary post-match gesture after 7-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Chasing 128 for victory, Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with a masterful innings. The Indian captain top-scored with a quick-fire 41 runs off 35 balls. His knock, which included a few trademark sweeps and cuts, kept the momentum in India's favor and ensured there were no jitters in the chase.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 11:41 PM IST

‘No handshake, no eye contact’: India skips customary post-match gesture after 7-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025
In a departure from the traditional cricketing customs, the Indian team opted not to partake in the usual post-match handshake with their Pakistani rivals after achieving a decisive seven-wicket win in the Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday. This absence of gesture mirrored a similar occurrence at the toss, underscoring the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

The chilly atmosphere was evident even before the match commenced. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, having reached a mutual agreement, refrained from shaking hands at the toss, a moment typically representing sportsmanship. This pre-match decision set the tone for what was to come.

Following India's triumph, players from both teams were observed making their way straight to their respective dressing rooms, bypassing the customary handshakes and friendly exchanges. Although no formal announcement was issued, this action is broadly interpreted as a quiet protest in light of recent political disputes and public demands for a boycott of the match following a recent terrorist incident.

Talking about the match, after winning the toss and choosing to field, India's bowlers swiftly asserted their dominance. All-rounder Hardik Pandya made history by becoming the first Indian to take a wicket on his very first legitimate delivery bowled against Pakistan in a T20I, setting an exhilarating tone.

However, it was Kuldeep Yadav who truly captivated the Pakistani batting order. The left-arm spinner showcased an outstanding performance, taking three crucial wickets for just 18 runs, effectively dismantling the middle order. His accuracy and clever variations left Pakistan's batsmen in confusion, restricting them to a paltry total of 127/9.

In response, India's innings was solidified by a thoughtful yet aggressive display from captain Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar stood out as the top scorer with a vital 41 runs off 35 balls, ensuring his team maintained a lead over the required run rate. He found a reliable partner in Tilak Varma, who contributed a steady 31 runs. The partnership between the two effectively put the game beyond Pakistan's reach.

Also read| IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav blitz, Kuldeep Yadav magic hand India 7-wicket win over Pakistan

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
