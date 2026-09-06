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No Gautam Gambhir for Asian Games 2026; here’s who will coach Team India

Team India will enter the Asian Games 2026 without head coach Gautam Gambhir, with VVS Laxman expected to take charge of the campaign. But why has Gambhir been left out? Here’s a look at the reason behind the coaching change and India’s plans for the tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 09:31 PM IST

No Gautam Gambhir for Asian Games 2026; here’s who will coach Team India
Courtesy: Fb/Gautam Gambhir
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It’s official now—Gautam Gambhir won’t be traveling to Japan as Team India’s head coach for the 2026 Asian Games. The tournament’s happening in Aichi-Nagoya, and India wants to defend the gold they grabbed in 2023 at Hangzhou, China. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports just confirmed Gambhir won’t be part of the trip.

This time, India’s sending a stronger squad. Last time, Ruturaj Gaikwad led a second-string team to victory. Now, they’re taking a full-strength side that includes T20 captain Shreyas Iyer, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, and young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

So, who’s coaching the team if Gambhir isn’t going? The ministry says VVS Laxman, who heads the Centre of Excellence, will lead the coaching group. Former players like Sunil Joshi, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, and Subhadeep Ghosh are coming along too.

People are probably wondering why Gambhir won’t be in Japan. The reason’s simple—Asian Games runs from September 19 to October 4, and those dates clash with India’s ODI series against West Indies, which goes from September 27 to October 3. Shubman Gill will captain the side for the ODIs since Shreyas, Bumrah, and Ishan Kishan will be in Japan. It’s also the series where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make their international comebacks.

These ODIs matter for India’s preparations for the 2027 World Cup. So, it makes sense for Gambhir to stay with the main squad. The World Cup always takes priority over the Asian Games, no question.

By the way, this isn’t Laxman’s first time coaching at the Asian Games. He did the same during the previous edition, since Rahul Dravid was with the ODI team back then while the Men in Blue were busy with World Cup warm-ups.

Also read| Imran Khan’s sons lash out at PCB over England Test boycott threat: 'Made absolute fools of themselves'

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