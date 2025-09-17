'No disrespect': Mohammad Yousuf defends 'pig' remark on Suryakumar Yadav, recalls Irfan Pathan’s 'dog' jibe at Shahid Afridi

During a recent discussion on a Pakistani TV channel, Yousuf made an outrageous remark by derogatorily calling India captain Suryakumar Yadav a "pig." This comment from Yousuf followed Yadav's refusal to shake hands with the Pakistan players after India's win in an Asia Cup Group A match.

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf declined to apologize after incurring the ire of the Indian public for using a derogatory term to insult India captain Suryakumar Yadav during a live television broadcast. Instead, Yousuf brought former India cricketer Irfan Pathan into his social media remarks as a reminder to the Indian media.

While discussing on the Pakistani media channel SAMAA TV, Yousuf, who was a guest expert on the talk show, was asked for his opinion on India's refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players following their victory in Dubai during the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match on Sunday. However, the seasoned batter resorted to name-calling before accusing Team India of unfair practices.

Here is how the conversation unfolded:

Yousuf: India cannot escape their castle of illusion. Their captain, Suarkumar Yadav…

Anchor: It's Suryakumar Yadav

Yousuf: Yes, that's what I said. Suarkumar Yadav

Anchor: No, his name is Suryakumar Yadav

Yousuf: Oh, alright! He is Suarkumar Yadav. India should feel ashamed of itself due to its antics to secure victories: colluding with the umpire and pressuring the referee to act in their favor. There is a limit to everything.

A low level rhetoric from Yousuf Yohana (converted) on a national TV program.



He called India captain Suryakumar Yadav as "Suar" (pig).



Shameless behaviour. And they demand respect, preach morality. pic.twitter.com/yhWhnwaYYq — Slogger (@kirikraja) September 16, 2025

In response to the backlash on social media, the 51-year-old released a statement in which he did not apologize for his comments but instead criticized the Indian media, questioning their silence when Pathan had ridiculed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi with a ‘dog’ insult.

“I didn’t mean any disrespect to any sportsman who plays for his country with passion and grace, but why were the Indian media and people praising Irfan Pathan when he said that Shahid Khan Afridi was barking like a dog? Shouldn’t that have been rejected by everyone who talks about dignity and respect?,” Yousuf wrote on X.

I didn’t mean any disrespect to any sportsman who plays for his country with passion and grace, but why were the Indian media and people praising Irfan Pathan when he said that Shahid Khan Afridi was barking like a dog? Shouldn’t that have been rejected by everyone who talks… — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) September 16, 2025

The event that Yousuf mentioned was revealed in a recent interview with Irfan Pathan, in which he discussed his interactions with Shahid Afridi off the field. While Pathan had dismissed Afridi 11 times in international matches, it was Afridi's conduct outside of cricket that appeared to trouble him more.

"During the 2006 tour, we were flying from Karachi to Lahore. Both teams were travelling together. Afridi came and put his hand on my head and messed up my hair. He asked me, 'How are you, kid?'" Pathan said on Lallantop.

"I thought - since when did you become my father? He behaved like a child. I was neither talking to him nor saying anything. After this, Afridi said some bad things to me. His seat was near mine."

Pathan subsequently made a sharp comment that effectively silenced Afridi.

"Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was sitting with me then. I asked him what kind of meat is available here. He told me meat from different animals was available. After this, I asked whether dog meat is available. Razzaq was surprised and said, 'Hey Irfan, why are you saying this?'" Pathan recalled.

"I said, 'He (Afridi) must have eaten dog meat - he's been barking for so long.' After that, Afridi couldn't say anything. If he had, I would've said, 'Look, he's barking again.' He remained quiet for the entire flight. He understood from this incident that he wouldn't be able to take me on verbally. That's why he never said anything to me again."

Also read| Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Qualification scenarios for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as India seal spot