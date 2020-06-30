No correspondence from Sri Lanka to BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit regarding 2011 World Cup match-fixing claims

Headlines

Noida: 55-year-old woman allegedly died after falling off giant wheel in amusement park

DNA TV Show: Stage set for Delhi’s G20 Summit; know complete schedule of world’s largest conference

Drone delivers KFC bucket mid-match: A novel twist in cricket's tech evolution

Delhi University students' union elections 2023: Late date to file nomination paper extended, check revised dates here

G20 Summit 2023 in India: Know all about its logo and theme

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Noida: 55-year-old woman allegedly died after falling off giant wheel in amusement park

Drone delivers KFC bucket mid-match: A novel twist in cricket's tech evolution

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

Foods to eat when you feel nauseous

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Amid protests, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Jawan will not be released in Bangladesh? Here's what we know

Kangana Ranaut calls Shah Rukh Khan 'cinema God that India needs' as Jawan takes bumper opening: 'Bowing down to...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

No correspondence from Sri Lanka to BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit regarding 2011 World Cup match-fixing claims

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit has not received any correspondence from Sri Lanka regarding the claims of match-fixing in the finals of the 2011 World Cup.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2020, 07:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit has not received any correspondence from Sri Lanka regarding the claims of match-fixing in the finals of the 2011 World Cup.

The sources within the BCCI`s ACU told ANI that the body would be able to talk about the claims once it receives any sort of correspondence.

"We haven`t received any correspondence from Sri Lanka related to the 2011 World Cup match-fixing issue, once we receive it then only can talk about it," the sources within the BCCI`s ACU told ANI.

Earlier this month, former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage alleged that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed.

"The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the Minister of Sports. I state it with responsibility, however, I do not wish to expose the details for the sake of the country. The game was against India in 2011, a game which we could have won, was fixed. I would not involve the cricketers in this. However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game," Aluthgamage had told Sri Lankan news channel News 1st.

Former Sri Lanka cricketers Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara brushed aside these claims and the duo said that the evidence should be presented in the front of the ICC`s Anti Corruption Unit.

India had defeated Sri Lanka in the finals of the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the match.

Mahela Jayawardena top-scored for Sri Lanka as he struck a century to take the team`s score to 274/6.

India, in their chase, got off to a bad start as they lost Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag with just 31 runs on the board.

But Gambhir and Dhoni stitched together a match-winning 109-run partnership. Gambhir perished after scoring 97 runs. But Dhoni and Yuvraj took the team over the line.

India won its first World Cup in 1983 and then had to wait for 28 years to win again.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Google Pixel 7 Pro available at Rs 20,499 in Flipkart sale ahead of Apple iPhone 15 launch, gets Rs 50,500 off

India vs Bharat: China gives unwarranted advice amid renaming row; says ‘more important issues…’

INDIA alliance won’t boycott Parliament Special Session, Sonia Gandhi raises 9 issues in letter to PM Modi

Jawan: Fans perform dahi handi outside theatres, celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s film on Janmashtami

G20 Summit: Colorful glimpses of Delhi in its full glory ahead of grand global summit

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE