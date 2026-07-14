No chat between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir? Viral training video fuels speculation

Ahead of the first ODI between India and England, a video is doing the rounds on social media which claims that Virat Kohli and coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly avoided talking to each other during a practice session.

Virat Kohli is expected to play the first ODI match against England at Edgbaston. (Screengrabs from viral video)

Ahead of the first One Day International (ODI) between India and England, reports around the rift between Virat Kohli and coach Gautam Gambhir have surfaced again on social media. A video from Team India's practice session is doing the rounds on the internet, which claims that both Kohli and Gambhir avoided talking to each other and there was nearly no conversation between them throughout the evening. However, Kohli was spotted talking to Rohit Sharma, the other veteran in India's ODI set-up. Kohli also had a brief discussion with other teammates, including the batting coach Sitanshi Kotak, but not with the head coach.

See the viral clip:

“Is Gautam Gambhir putting Virat Kohli under pressure? During yesterday’s practice session, Gambhir was standing right beside Virat Kohli’s net, closely watching him. Virat and Gambhir haven’t spoken for a long time. Virat played a couple of awkward shots and then got clean… pic.twitter.com/An7tZBFTMK — (@rushiii_12) July 14, 2026

In the viral clip, Kohli is seen doing batting practice in the nets while Gambhir is spotted watching him closely, along with other staff members. After playing a couple of awkward shots, Kohli was clean bowled, following which Gambhir sent the batting coach to speak to him.

On the other hand, former skipper Rohit Sharma was seen comfortably talking to Gambhir and spent several minutes discussing with the head coach. Meanwhile, such claims make headlines every time Kohli and Gambhir come together for India matchups.

IND vs ENG ODI series: Squads

India - Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Prince Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh.

England - Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Ben Duckett (WK), Tom Banton (WK), Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue and Rehan Ahmed.