'No chance of winning...': Kris Srikkanth slams India's Asia Cup selection, questions T20 World Cup preparations

Kris Srikkanth, a former selector for India, is convinced that the Indian team stands no chance of clinching the T20 World Cup if they choose the same squad that was picked for the Asia Cup. He expressed his confusion over several selection decisions made for the Asia Cup, particularly the decision to reinstate Shubman Gill as vice captain in place of Axar Patel. Additionally, he raised concerns about the selection of Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, and Shivam Dube, all of whom did not perform well in IPL 2025.

"We might win the Asia Cup with this team, but there is no chance of winning the T20 World Cup with this bunch. Are you going to take this team to the World Cup? Is this the preparation for the T20 World Cup, which is hardly six months away?” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

“They have gone backwards. Axar Patel has been axed from vice-captaincy. I don’t know how Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, and Harshit Rana have come in. IPL is considered the main criterion for selection, but the selectors seem to have considered performances before that,” he added.

The ex-cricketer mentioned that India ought to have included Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Asia Cup team, and he questioned what India's batting lineup will resemble during the tournament.

“Who will bat at No. 5? Five has to be either Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma or Shivam Dube or Rinku Singh. Hardik Pandya usually bats at No. 5, so now, Axar cannot bat at six. I can’t understand how they picked Dube. Yashasvi Jaiswal has performed in international cricket and the IPL as well. What does he do?” questioned Srikkanth.

India is placed in Group A, alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, and will begin their campaign against UAE on September 10.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh.

