No Cameron Green on CSK's radar? Five-time champions drop big IPL 2026 auction hint

Chennai Super Kings have sparked speculation after dropping a major hint about their IPL 2026 auction strategy, with Cameron Green seemingly not on their radar. The five-time champions’ early signal has triggered debate among fans about CSK’s priorities and potential targets.

The Chennai Super Kings are at it again—turning a simple social media post into a full-blown riddle and sending their fans into a frenzy just days before the IPL 2026 auction. On Wednesday, CSK dropped a 97-second video featuring their mascot, Leo, wandering through a crowded vegetable market. At first, it looks innocent enough. But at the end, Leo grabs just three things. Fans and analysts immediately jumped on the clues, convinced these picks reveal CSK’s top three auction targets—and what’s missing has everyone talking.

Let’s break down the “market mystery” and the three items Leo tosses into his bag:

First up: a kiwi fruit. Fans didn’t need long to connect the dots—CSK’s got their eyes on a New Zealand player. The franchise has always had a soft spot for Kiwi stars, and with some big names available this year, it looks like they’re aiming for another proven New Zealand match-winner to fill their overseas slot.

Next, apples. Not just any apples—these are a classic symbol of Jammu & Kashmir. Everyone’s pointing to Auqib Nabi, the young pacer who just made headlines by taking four wickets in four balls at the Duleep Trophy. He’s uncapped and flying under the radar, which fits CSK’s pattern of snapping up high-potential Indian pacers at a bargain.

Finally, a packet of local “mixture” snack. That’s a nod to Tamil Nadu, CSK’s home turf. Most fans think this points to Venkatesh Iyer. Sure, he was born in Indore, but his family’s from Tamil Nadu. After a rough 2025 season, KKR let him go, which suddenly makes him a strong candidate for CSK’s all-rounder slot and a possible homecoming.

But here’s the real twist: the biggest talking point isn’t about who CSK is eyeing—it’s about who they’re ignoring. Cameron Green, the Australian all-rounder, is expected to be the most expensive player at the auction. Everyone’s gearing up for a bidding war, but in the video, there isn’t a single green vegetable in Leo’s basket. He walks right past them.

That’s set off a wave of speculation. Is CSK signaling they’re out of the Green sweepstakes, saving their cash for other targets? Or are they just playing mind games, trying to distract rival teams and push up the price while quietly sticking to their own strategy?

CSK has a reputation for clever auction moves, and this latest stunt just adds to the mystery. The “Kiwi, Apple, Mixture” combo hints at a plan built around domestic pace, Indian all-round strength, and one overseas star. But whether they really plan to skip the auction’s biggest name—that’s something we’ll only find out when the auctioneer’s gavel comes down in Abu Dhabi.

