'No better feeling than to be back': Mohammed Shami pens emotional note ahead of IND vs AUS warm-up match

On his return to the Indian T20I squad, pacer Mohammad Shami penned an emotional note. The pacer is one of the leading candidates to replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad, a format in which he has not appeared for India since 2022.

Shami has been in fantastic form in the Indian Premier League, playing an important role in Gujarat Titans' title-winning season, but he has slid down the pecking order due to his inclination to go for runs in the game's last overs.

Shami took to Twitter in the early hours of Monday, 17 October and wrote that it has taken a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication for him to get back to the side.

"It required a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to be back but the journey to Australia has been thoroughly rewarding. No better feeling than to be back with #TeamIndia and my boys. Looking forward to the World Cup," Shami wrote.

Speaking ahead of the game, India captain Rohit Sharma said he knew the bowlers he wanted to play with in the tournament. While he did not name anyone in particular, Sharma said that it was critical to instill confidence in the players.

India's bowling attack has been a point of conflict in the T20 World Cup. The pacers have gone for a flurry of runs in the final overs, while their ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has not taken many wickets.

India have carried their T20 specialists Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel in their main squad and have flown out Mohammed Siraj, Shami and Shardul Thakur as a cover for Jasprit Bumrah.

