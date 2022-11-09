No baggage, many suitcases: Rohit’s take on Suryakumar with a hilarious twist, video goes viral

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @ICC

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma recently talked about star player Suryakumar Yadav’s batting and to the surprise of many, also commented on SKY’s love for shopping. Sharma was speaking at a press conference ahead of India’s blockbuster T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash against England on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia.

“He's a very, sort of guy who just doesn't carry any baggages with him,” SKY’s skipper said, but then added in a little twist, “not his suitcases. I mean he's got a lot of suitcases, honestly speaking. He loves his shopping.”

Sharma’s comment was met with a round of laughter. “But when it comes to carrying that extra pressure, extra baggage, I don't think he has that in him. And you can see that when he plays,” Sharma added.

“How much is Suryakumar Yadav paying for extra baggage?,” ICC captioned the video posted ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final clash. Watch below:

"He's been playing like that for a year now, and it shows, and you can judge the kind of character he is, and he likes to play like that. I don't know if you've heard him talk in interviews; he likes to bat in a similar fashion where we were 10 for 2 or 100 for 2. He likes to go out and express himself, and that`s probably the reason he was in the team in the last World Cup," Sharma added at the press conference.

India skipper Rohit Sharma will be hoping for his star batsman to light up the stadium once again when Men in Blue play against England. Suryakumar has been one of the standout performers for India alongside veteran star Virat Kohli and rising star Arshdeep Singh. The Mumbai cricketer is the second leading run-scorer in the tournament after Kohli with 225 runs from 5 matches. He has two half-centuries and two Man of the Match awards to his name at the T20 World Cup.

Yadav has proved crucial to India's progress and strong showing at the tournament where the team is hoping to lift T20's biggest trophy after a gap of 15 years. India will take on England on Thursday, November 10, at the Adelaide Oval in the big to make it to the finals.

(With inputs from agencies)