No Babar Azam, no Mohammad Rizwan in Asia Cup 2025 as Pakistan finally unveil squad for tournament in UAE

Nearly three weeks ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan finally announce their 17-member squad for the tournament scheduled to be played in the UAE. Check out which big names are missing from the squad.

Pakistan is all set for the upcoming 17th edition of the Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in the UAE. The selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced its much-awaited squad for the upcoming tournament. Pakistan, which are placed in Group A alongside India, UAE, and Oman, will begin its Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 12 in Dubai. Soon after PCB announced its squad, there were shock waves among Pakistan cricket fans as several big names and star players are missing from the team.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan dropped from Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

There were recent reports that made rounds that PCB might consider dropping Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for the Asia Cup 2025 due to their poor performances in recent months, and that's what happened. The selectors have this time backed the young talent and only a few pro names, including Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman, could make it into the squad.

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup 2025

Salman Ali Agha (C)

Mohammad Haris (WK)

Abrar Ahmed

Faheem Ashraf

Fakhar Zaman

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Hasan Nawaz

Hussain Talat

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Waseem Jnr

Sahibzada Farhan

Saim Ayub

Salman Mirza

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sufyan Moqim

Notably, Pakistan will be playing a tri-nation series ahead of the Asia Cup with the UAE and Afghanistan, starting August 29. All the matches in this series will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, and the final will be held on September 7.

The squad for the tri-nation T20I series is also the same as that of the Asia Cup 2025.