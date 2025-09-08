No Aakash Chopra in Asia Cup 2025 commentary panel: Check full list

The commentary panel for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup is finally revealed, but it misses the highest-paid Hindi commentator, Aakash Chopra. See the full list of legends who will be taking the charge of commentator and presentor in the continental tournament.

Aakash Chopra is, without a shadow of a doubt, is the highest-paid Hindi commentator in the cricketing world. After retiring from international cricket in February 2015, Aakash has found a new way of being connected with the game, which is Hindi commentary. In the last decade, he has been associated with commentary panels for major cricket leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is mostly loved for his quirky and cheesy lines during the matches and is even known for giving nicknames to several cricketers, including Yuzvendra Chahal, whom he calls 'Chatur Chalaak Chanchal Chahal'.

Which stars are included in commentary panel of Asia Cup 2025?

Indian legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Virender Sehwag are a part of the Sony Sports Network's multi-lingual commentary panel for the upcoming Asia Cup, starting September 9. Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Ajay Jadeja, former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar, and Saba Karim are among the prominent names in the panel of Hindi commentators.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Uthappa, Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Russel Arnold, and Simon Doull are among the commentators roped in for the world feed of the telecast.

The tournament also has regional broadcasts, with WV Raman and Bharat Arun leading the Tamil commentary, whereas Venkatapathy Raju, Venugopal Rao, Ravi Teja, and Gnaneswara Rao will be responsible for the Telugu commentary.

But if you are an Aakash Chopra fan, you do not need to worry as the former Indian cricketer is quite active on his social media handles and regularly keeps posting videos on matches, be it previews, reviews, or any expert remarks.

For those unversed, the Asia Cup 2025 is commencing on Tuesday, September 9, with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match in Abu Dhabi. India will begin its campaign the next day against the hosts, the UAE.