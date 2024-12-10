In the ongoing India vs Australia BGT series, Reddy has managed to hit six sixes off pacers so far, with two against Pat Cummins, two against Scott Boland, and one each against Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc.

Team India’s all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been a star performer in the ongoing five-match Test series between India and Australia. He scored 41, 42, and 42 runs in India's total scores of 150, 180, and 175 during the first two Tests. Even when the Indian batsmen posted a strong total of 487/6 declared, Reddy contributed with an unbeaten 38 off 27 balls. He has accumulated 163 runs at an average of 54.33, hitting 18 boundaries and seven sixes.

Reddy has managed to hit six sixes off pacers so far, with two against Pat Cummins, two against Scott Boland, and one each against Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc. He has become the first Indian batter to hit six sixes in Test cricket while playing in Australia. No other Indian player has hit more than three sixes off pacers in the country.

Here is a list of Indians with the most sixes against fast bowlers in Test cricket in Australia:

Nitish Kumar Reddy – 6

Zaheer Khan – 3

Rishabh Pant – 3

Ajinkya Rahane – 3

Rohit Sharma – 3

According to a crictoday report, Reddy also hit a six against Marnus Labuschagne in Perth, and he is close to breaking the record for most sixes by an Indian batter in Australia. Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, and Virender Sehwag have hit more sixes, with 10, 10, and 8, respectively. The 21-year-old is also just six sixes shy from breaking the world record held by Chris Gayle and Viv Richards, who have each hit 12 sixes as visiting batters.

