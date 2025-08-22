Nita Ambani to rename The Hundred's franchise Oval Invincibles as MI London ahead of next season?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Donald Trump impose more tariffs on India after Jaishankar's Moscow visit? Will he be angry at Modi's meeting with Xi, Putin?

ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwise...

PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani warns his family of 'karma': 'When he was not even conscious...'

Who was NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul, who passed away in London at 94? He was born in...

Akshay Kumar’s fitness secrets at 57: Fasting, early dinners, no weightlifting and more

AA22xA6 story LEAKED? Allu Arjun, Atlee's Rs 800 crore film is time-travel sci-fi drama, Pushpa actor plays a father who meets.., fans react

SHOCKING! headless body of woman found in Madhya Pradesh's Jhansi, lover chops body into seven pieces because...

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: State Bank of India to declare probationary officer exam result soon at sbi.co.in, details here

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will fail if...: Producer makes BIG statement, says 'not trying to make it to appease Indian people'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwise...

ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwis

PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar

PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13000 cr

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani warns his family of 'karma': 'When he was not even conscious...'

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani warns his family of 'karma'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Nita Ambani to rename The Hundred's franchise Oval Invincibles as MI London ahead of next season?

The Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians are expected to rebrand as the most successful franchise in The Hundred, the Oval Invincibles. Check whether the report is correct or not.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

Nita Ambani to rename The Hundred's franchise Oval Invincibles as MI London ahead of next season?
Nita Ambani owns the Mumbai Indians in the IPL since its inception in 2008
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians (MI) are expanding its business across the globe after becoming one of the richest franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier this year in February, MI acquired a 49 per cent stake in a franchise in the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) The Hundred named Oval Invincibles, which is the most successful team in The Hundred's history.

 

Will Oval Invincibles face rebranding?

 

As per a report in The Telegraph, the name of Oval Invincibles is expected to be changed to MI London ahead of the next season of the tournament. The report also states that the rebranding will take place just ahead of the 6th edition of The Hundred.

 

Oval Invincibles are valued at GBP 123 million, and the Ambanis have acquired 49 per cent stakes for GBP 60 million. After a successful bid to partner with the London-based franchise, Nita Ambani said ''Cricket is more than just a sport, it’s a passion that unites people across geographies and cultures. Welcoming Oval Invincibles into our Mumbai Indians family is a proud and special moment. With this partnership, we expand our MI fan base across India, New York, the UAE, South Africa, and now England – ushering in a new chapter of our global cricketing journey. At Mumbai Indians, we remain deeply committed to nurturing young talent, building champion teams, and bringing fans closer to the game.''

 

Mumbai Indians' stakes in other leagues

 

Apart from IPL's Mumbai Indians and The Hundred's Oval Invincibles, Nita Ambani has expanded the franchise across the globe in different leagues. She also owns the Mumbai Indians Women in the Women's Premier League (WPL), MI New York in Major League Cricket (MLC), MI Cape Town in SA20, and MI Emirates in International League T20.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump administration halts work visas for foreign truck drivers, says ‘endangering American lives…’
Donald Trump administration halts work visas for foreign truck drivers, says ‘en
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused taken into custody, 9 cases against him, his mother reveals reason behind incident
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused taken into custody, 9 cases against him,
Amid political buzz, Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on MNS chief Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting: 'There is no need to...'
Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on Raj Thackeray, CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting
Actors gone missing? Bollywood celebs who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry
5 actors who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry
Elvish Yadav's residence attack case: Accused shooter injured in encounter, arrested by Haryana Police
Elvish Yadav residence attack case: Accused shooter arrested, gets injured
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE