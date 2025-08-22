Nita Ambani to rename The Hundred's franchise Oval Invincibles as MI London ahead of next season?

The Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians are expected to rebrand as the most successful franchise in The Hundred, the Oval Invincibles. Check whether the report is correct or not.

Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians (MI) are expanding its business across the globe after becoming one of the richest franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier this year in February, MI acquired a 49 per cent stake in a franchise in the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) The Hundred named Oval Invincibles, which is the most successful team in The Hundred's history.

Will Oval Invincibles face rebranding?

As per a report in The Telegraph, the name of Oval Invincibles is expected to be changed to MI London ahead of the next season of the tournament. The report also states that the rebranding will take place just ahead of the 6th edition of The Hundred.

Oval Invincibles are valued at GBP 123 million, and the Ambanis have acquired 49 per cent stakes for GBP 60 million. After a successful bid to partner with the London-based franchise, Nita Ambani said ''Cricket is more than just a sport, it’s a passion that unites people across geographies and cultures. Welcoming Oval Invincibles into our Mumbai Indians family is a proud and special moment. With this partnership, we expand our MI fan base across India, New York, the UAE, South Africa, and now England – ushering in a new chapter of our global cricketing journey. At Mumbai Indians, we remain deeply committed to nurturing young talent, building champion teams, and bringing fans closer to the game.''

Mumbai Indians' stakes in other leagues

Apart from IPL's Mumbai Indians and The Hundred's Oval Invincibles, Nita Ambani has expanded the franchise across the globe in different leagues. She also owns the Mumbai Indians Women in the Women's Premier League (WPL), MI New York in Major League Cricket (MLC), MI Cape Town in SA20, and MI Emirates in International League T20.