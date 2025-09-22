Nita Ambani's star MI player wins major T20 league for Shah Rukh Khan’s team, he is...

The thrilling finale saw TKR edge out Guyana Amazon Warriors in a low-scoring match to win 5th title in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final. Read here to know more

Shah Rukh Khan's Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have lifted the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 title for a record fifth time. The thrilling finale saw TKR edge out Guyana Amazon Warriors in a low-scoring match. Kieron Pollard, former Mumbai Indians captain and current TKR coach, played a pivotal role in turning the game around with three massive sixes against Guyana Amazon Warriors' captain Imran Tahir.

For unversed, Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has clinched three IPL titles. They are the third most successful franchise in IPL history, tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and behind Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Kieron Pollard's match-winning knock

Pollard smashed 21 off 13 balls, including three sixes off Imran Tahir, helping TKR hunt down 131 to win for the loss of 7 wickets with two overs to spare. This came after the Warriors had stumbled early, losing rookie Quentin Sampson to Andre Russell off just the fourth ball. Despite Ben McDermott's brisk 28 from 17 balls, the Warriors reached only 41 for 2 inside the Powerplay and failed to find rhythm.

The Knight Riders' spin trio of Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, and Sunil Narine choked the middle overs, restricting the Warriors' scoring opportunities. Hosein took 2/26, Tariq claimed 1/18, and Narine bowled economically, conceding only 30 runs. Left-arm seamer Saurabh Netravalkar then tore through the lower order, taking 3/25 and leaving the Warriors with a modest total to defend.

TKR's nail-biting win

The chase was far from straightforward, with TKR wobbling at 89 for 4 in the 13th over. Pollard's explosive knock steadied nerves, but Imran Tahir struck twice in two balls, removing Pollard and Russell, swinging the game back on a knife's edge. Akeal Hosein proved the cool head in the chaos, sealing victory with back-to-back boundaries off Gudakesh Motie. Alex Hales anchored the innings with 26 off 34 balls, and Hosein's composure under pressure ensured TKR reached 133/7 with 12 balls to spare.

Imran Tahir finished with 3/34, capping a brilliant tournament where he topped the wicket-taking charts with 23 scalps. Despite Tahir's impressive performance, TKR emerged victorious, claiming their record fifth CPL title.